After showcasing the Avengers: Infinity War Comic-Con footage last week, which still hasn't been made available to the public, director Joe Russo revealed new details in an interview from the convention. The directors made headlines last year when teasing that there may be upwards of 67 characters in the movie, and while asked what characters the movie will focus on, the director teased there won't be any surprises in that department. Here's what had to say when asked what characters the movie will focus on.

"You know, the story really centers who you would expect it to center around, so our more important characters. This is a culmination film ten years in the making and we are pulling the main story threads from all of the different franchises into one unifying narrative. So any of the important characters are going to be in this film and they are going to have something important to do in the movie."

While he didn't mention any specific characters in his interview with Screen Rant, Joe Russo is likely referring to the original Avengers, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and his Science Bros partner Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), just to name a few. All of these heroes, and many more, will be coming together to help stop Thanos (Josh Brolin) from collecting all of the Infinity Stones, all but one of which has been revealed so far, the Soul Stone, which is believed to be unveiled in this fall's Thor: Ragnarok. Joe Russo also teased more about the Infinity Stones, confirming that they will in fact use the Reality Stone, although he wouldn't specify how this stone is used yet.

"Each gem has its own special power. We had to put a lot of thought into how we would represent those powers so it was clear to the audience. Not only are you dealing with a lot of characters, you are also dealing with the stones, the gems, and there's a lot of them. So for people to keep track of all of it, we had to get really specific. I won't divulge how we use the Reality Stone, but we do use it."

The Reality Stone, a.k.a. Aether, was uncovered in Thor: The Dark World, and currently resides in the vast museum of The Collector (Benicio del Toro). The Aether acts like a symbiotic force that can warp the "reality" of its human host, allowing it to be much stronger and more powerful, going beyond the reach of human abilities. A new poster showed Thanos wielding the Infinity Gauntlet with all five Infinity Stones in place, although it still remains to be seen if Thanos will in fact find all of the Infinity Stones to destroy the world as we know it. Hopefully we'll find out more on Avengers: Infinity War soon as we inch closer and closer to the May 4, 2018 release date.