Directors Anthony and Joe Russo made some interesting comments last summer during a Q&A session, where they revealed that the highly-anticipated Avengers: Infinity War features a whopping 67 Marvel characters. The news was picked up more than the filmmakers anticipated, which lead them to back away from those comments, and to this day, Marvel still hasn't released an official cast list quite yet. While promoting her new R-rated comedy Rough Night, which hit theaters last weekend, Scarlett Johansson made an interesting revelation about the amount of characters in the movie as a whole. She also teased one particular scene where there are 32 characters alone. Here's what she had to say below.

"Alright. I'm in it [and] at one point, I do think that the Infinity Wars, there are 61 or 62 Marvel characters in it. There's a lot. In one particular scene, I think there's 32, there's a lot. There's so many of us. I don't even know who's a Marvel character and who's a crew member, honestly."

The actress made these revelations on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which is interesting since her character total was rather close to what the Russo Brothers had originally stated, before they walked back their 67-character total. As for the one scene with 32 characters, the actress wouldn't get into any more details about that scene, but it's possible that it could be another massive battle scene, much like the airport battle in last year's Captain America: Civil War. However, instead of these Marvel heroes fighting each other like in Captain America: Civil War, they will likely be banding together against the Mad Titan himself, Thanos.

Scarlett Johansson's interview comes just a few weeks after one of her many co-stars, Sean Gunn, who returns as Kraglin in Avengers: Infinity War, revealed that this movie features more CGI characters than most Marvel movies we've seen up until this point. The actor didn't mention any specific characters, but said there were more CGI characters than he was used to working with on the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, where he portrayed the Ravager known as Kraglin. It remains to be seen how large or small Kraglin's role may be in Infinity War, especially with a massive amount of characters involved in this movie.

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo are directing both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 from scripts by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Marvel had been planning to shoot both movies back-to-back, but now there will be a short break for all involved on Avengers: Infinity War before Avengers 4 begins production. It was also revealed that the official title for Avengers 4 is actually a spoiler for Avengers: Infinity War, so we likely won't learn the title for Avengers 4 until after Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018. Take a look at Scarlett Johansson's appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, with the Avengers: Infinity War talk coming at the 8:20 mark.