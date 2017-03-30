Last week, new set photos emerged from the Avengers: Infinity War set in Edinburgh, Scotland that gave us our first look at Vision, with a report claiming production is gearing up for a six-week shoot there. Rumors had been swirling that part of the movie is actually be set in Edinburgh, where a number of Avengers have been hiding out in the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War. Today, we have word that this upcoming part of the shoot will feature two more Avengers, with Elizabeth Olsen spotted arriving in Scotland, while Jeremy Renner teased on social media that he's flying across the pond to join the action.

MCU Exchange discovered this image of Elizabeth Olsen arriving in Scotland, which presumably means we'll be seeing her character Scarlet Witch in this Edinburgh shoot. The site also reports that other Marvel stars such as Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson and Benedict Cumberbatch have started to arrive in the Old Town area of Edinburgh, for what is believed to be a crucial scene in Avengers: Infinity War. No details have been given for this shoot, or how it fits into the story, but this pivotal scene will reportedly start filming next week.

As for Jeremy Renner, the actor posted a photo on Twitter yesterday from an airplane, only revealing, "It's time," along with emojis featuring an airplane and a bow and arrow, along with the hashtags #team #avengers #marvel and #hawkeye. While he doesn't specify that he's heading to Edinburgh, it certainly seems likely, although filming is still taking place in Atlanta at the same time. Given the bond Hawkeye formed with Scarlet Witch in both Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War, it seems likely that he'll be back by her side in Avengers: Infinity War. Since both Scarlet Witch and Hawkeye became fugitives after Captain America: Civil War, and given the rumors that many Avengers are hiding out in the Old Town area of Edinburgh, it certainly seems likely that Hawkeye will be present for this pivotal moment in the sequel.

The cast reportedly includes Josh Brolin (Thanos), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Sebastian Stan (Bucky/Winter Soldier), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye), Chris Evans (Captain America/Steve Rogers), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Paul Bettany (Vision), Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk) and Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Chris Pratt, (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Benedict Wong (Wong) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel). It was later confirmed that Tom Holland will swing by as Spider-Man, while another rumor surfaced that Liv Tyler could be returning as Betty Ross from the Phase 1 movie The Incredible Hulk.

We also reported earlier this week that Avengers 3 will shift production to New York City this May, although no details about this shoot were given. It seems likely that this New York shoot will revolve around the Avengers Tower, which still looms over the New York City skyline, but it's possible that we may get another look at the New York Sanctum Sanctorum, which we first saw last year in Doctor Strange. While we wait for more details, take a look at these new photos featuring Avengers: Infinity War stars Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner.