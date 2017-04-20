Last month, production on Avengers: Infinity War had shifted to Edinburgh, Scotland, with new set photos revealing Paul Bettany's Vision. He was seen walking down a Scottish street late at night. Another video surfaced just a day later, which showed Vision using his special powers to fly away after a number of attackers from The Black Order had knocked him to the ground. No further details were given. Today, we have even more set photos, and they uncover a few rather huge SPOILERS for Vision and another popular character from the Avengers movies. If you're trying to avoid huge spoilers for Infinity War, then you'll want to stop reading right now.

Shortly after the Vision set photos emerged, we learned that Elizabeth Olsen had arrived in Scotland to film scenes in the Old Town area of Edinburgh, along with a number Marvel stars such as Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jeremy Renner. It's believed that part of the story is set in Edinburgh, which is where a number of these heroes fled to in the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War. With the arrival of Elizabeth Olsen, many fans hoped that Avengers: Infinity War would address her character's burgeoning romantic relationship with Vision. Today, we have proof of that with new photos from E! News that capture what is believed to be the first kiss between those two characters, but there's much more.

While the earlier set photos clearly showed Paul Bettany in his Vision costume, these new images show the actor as an actual human. Paul Bettany had been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the very beginning, voicing Tony Stark's A.I. assistant J.A.R.V.I.S. in Iron Man, Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3 and Avengers: Age of Ultron, where he was transformed into Vision through the power of the Mind Stone, one of the six Infinity Stones. This report from the set reveals that both Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen filmed the scene "eight or nine times," which begins with Vision using his special abilities to open the window curtains, and shortly thereafter, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch appears by his side and they kiss. It should be noted that Bethany isn't wearing any type of Motion Capture costume, indicating that his likeness probably won't be altered later. Though, this could be a dream or hallucination, since Scarlet Witch is known for invoking those.

No additional details were given for this scene, or how/why Vision has seemingly shed his robotic form. Like we mention, the most likely scenario is that this is part of a dream sequence, perhaps concocted by Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch herself, who used her powers to put each of the Avengers under her spell in Avengers: Age of Ultron, where Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) sees his whole team dying around him, Captain America (Chris Evans) has one last dance with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) and Thor has a vision of the impending Asgardian apocalypse. Perhaps Scarlet Witch, a.k.a. Wanda Maximoff, is having these dreams herself, envisioning Vision as a human in her mind as her romantic feelings for him grow.

While there is certainly a comic book precedent for Vision and Scarlet Witch's romance, it's possible that Vision has developed some powers that will make him appear to be more human. Another possibility is that Thanos uses the Infinity Stones to alter reality in such a way that Vision appears to be human, but none of that has been confirmed yet. Regardless, another report last month revealed that production will shift to New York City next month on this Avengers sequel, although no details about the shoot have been given yet. Take a look at the latest set photos from Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on May 4, 2018.