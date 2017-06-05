Production has been under way on Avengers: Infinity War since January, and while it remains to be seen how much filming is left, it seems there may be a major fight scene that has yet to be filmed, with several iconic characters involved. Earlier today, Chris Hemsworth posted a humorous new video from the Infinity War set, where the actor has stumbled upon the staging of a new fight scene, which features action figures that represent several of the Marvel heroes, but coincidentally, there is no Thor action figure. Naturally, this doesn't sit well with the actor, who takes it upon himself to alter this staging.

Chris Hemsworth posted this new video on Instagram, which shows the actor coming across this "fight rehearsal" that includes action figures for Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Vision (Paul Bettany), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), who the actor jokes looks like he's coming home from a "Berlin techno rave." When the actor wonders why there's no Thor toy, an unidentified crew member states that the Russo Brothers are staging this, so he'd have to ask them. The actor responds by saying he's "heard that before, Civil War, no Thor" referencing how he wasn't asked to star in that movie, hinting that he's rather upset about it.

The actor then goes on to demonstrate, in hilarious fashion, what would happen if there was really a fight between Thor and all of these characters, as he calls for his mighty hammer Mjolnir, which he uses to smash Iron Man and Captain America while knocking over most of the other characters except for Winter Soldier and War Machine, who can stay because he thinks they're "cool" while the actor takes the Hulk action figure, because they're now "mates," referencing these characters teaming up in this fall's Thor: Ragnarok. This video is the second time we've seen Mjolnir on the Infinity War set, which is quite interesting in and of itself, since the hammer was destroyed by Hela (Cate Blanchett) in the Thor: Ragnarok trailer.

Unfortunately, since this is obviously a parody video, it's not clear if this action figure staging is actually for a real scene or not, but given the massive cast that is on board for Infinity War, it wouldn't be surprising. Last month, a new Infinity War synopsis was released, revealing that Thanos will finally "emerge from the cosmic shadows." This "despot of intergalactic infamy" will try to collect all six Infinity Stones, artifacts of unimaginable power, and use them to inflict his twisted will on all of reality. Everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment, the fate of Earth and existence itself has never been more uncertain.

We also learned last week that Black Panther star Winston Duke will reprise his role from Black Panther as M'baku, a.k.a. Man-Ape. He joins an immense cast that also includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Josh Brolin, Samuel L. Jackson, Paul Rudd, Paul Bettany, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Wong, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel and Brie Larson. Anthony and Joe Russo are directing from a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, with Marvel setting a May 4, 2018 release date. Take a look at Chris Hemsworth's hilarious video from the Avengers: Infinity War set.