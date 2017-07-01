Exactly two weeks ago today, Benedict Cumberbatch started shooting his scenes in Atlanta for the highly-anticipated Avengers: Infinity War, and since then, we've seen him pop up in a few different set photos. Today we have a new video from the Atlanta set, which showcases Benedict Cumberbatch engaging in a fight scene, although we can't exactly see who he's fighting. Regardless, Stephen Strange seems to be summoning his magical powers in this battle of wills, which was filmed on the Atlanta set recently and captured by some onlookers.

This new video from Movie Universe 2017 YouTube actually includes footage from two separate scenes, the first featuring Doctor Strange tumbling out of the way of an unseen force, while rising to his knees and blocking a mystical attack by forming an X with his hands. However, it seems he is not quite powerful enough to prevent the next attack, with this invisible force pushing his arms down and bringing him to his feet. In this shot, we don't see anyone else in the frame, so it's impossible guess who could be doing battle with Doctor Strange, but it very well could be the Mad Titan himself, Thanos.

The second part of the footage shows Doctor Strange reuniting with his new friends, rumored to be part of the Illuminati, which producer Kevin Feige has confirmed will be introduced in some capacity in this movie. Robert Downey Jr. shared a photo with his supposed Illuminati crew sharing lunch together earlier this month, which included Benedict Cumberbatch and Benedict Wong (Wong) in full costume, alongside Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk). This new footage shows all of these actors walking down a street together, which features some destroyed cars, one of which is on fire. Part of this scene features Robert Downey Jr. wearing a motion-capture suit, which will be used to help add in his Iron Man suit in post-production.

This new video appears to be from the same scene where set photos featuring Doctor Strange, Iron Man and Hulk together, along with Wong, seemed to be surveying the destruction around them. Those photos didn't indicate that Doctor Strange was fighting with anybody though, so it remains to be seen how these shots will be used in the final production. Filming has been ongoing since late January, and principal photography is believed to wrap soon. While at first Marvel was planning to shoot both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 back-to-back, that plan was eventually scrapped. Now there will be a brief break after Avengers: Infinity War wraps, with shooting on Avengers 4 happening shortly thereafter.

Last week, more photos emerged featuring Doctor Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum, which is in New York City. It's clear from the recent videos and photos that this particular Atlanta set is being dressed for New York City, so it's possible there has been an attack of some sort on the Sanctum Sanctorum. It's possible that this attack could have happened in an attempt to find the Time Stone a.k.a. the Eye of Agamotto, which we learned at the end of Doctor Strange has been transported back to the Kamar-Taj in India for safe keeping. While we wait for more on Avengers: Infinity War, take a look at this new video from the Atlanta set.