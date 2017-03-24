Yesterday, a new photo surfaced from the Edinburgh, U.K. set of Avengers: Infinity War, which gave fans their first look at the returning Avenger Vision. While he was certainly expected to be back for this massive superhero ensemble, Marvel has yet to confirm any cast members at this time. Paul Bettany's iconic character is confirmed by these videos, though it isn't clear if that the actor himself is doing these stunts, or if it's his double. This latest video shows Vision in action, using his super powers to escape a fight.

The video surfaced last night from Twitter user "Mundo Vengador," who claims that this video shows, "Vision being kidnapped and fighting two aliens on the set of Avengers: Infinity War." Unfortunately, this Twitter user wouldn't elaborate further on this scene, or reveal who exactly these aliens are. It's possible that these aliens are working for Thanos (Josh Brolin), and if that is the case, then there is an obvious reason why Thanos would try to kidnap vision.

While Marvel hasn't released any specific plot details, the title alone alludes to the classic Infinity War comic book arc, where Thanos tries to amass all of the Infinity Stones for use in his Infinity Gauntlet, which would give him the power he needs to rule the world. One of these Infinity Stones, the Mind Stone, currently resides in the middle of Vision's forehead, which essentially brought him to life in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. It's certainly possible that this scene is part of a larger sequence where Thanos sets his sights on Vision and his Mind Stone, but it's clear from the video that Vision has a few tricks up his sleeve.

While we have still yet to get a full cast list from Marvel, there have been a number of interesting casting reports that have surfaced as of late. Motion capture guru Terry Notary, who played King Kong in the current blockbuster Kong: Skull Island, revealed that he has landed a role in Avengers: Infinity War, playing, "Thanos' right hand man", although he would not reveal the exact name of the character. There have also been reports that Benicio del Toro will be returning as The Collector, while another report revealed that Peter Dinklage has been cast in an unspecified role. There have already been fan theories circulating that the Game of Thrones star is playing either Pip the Troll or MODOK, although his character's identity has not yet been confirmed.

A recent casting call revealed that MCU actors such as Josh Brolin (Thanos), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Sebastian Stan (Bucky/Winter Soldier), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye), Chris Evans (Captain America/Steve Rogers), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Paul Bettany (Vision), Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk) and Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Chris Pratt, (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Benedict Wong (Wong) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) will all appear. It was later confirmed that Tom Holland will swing by as Spider-Man, while another rumor surfaced that Liv Tyler could be returning as Betty Ross from the Phase 1 movie The Incredible Hulk. While we wait for more on Avengers: Infinity War, take a look at the latest set video featuring Vision in action.