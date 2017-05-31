Tom Holland reveals what it was like to fight alongside the cast of Avengers: Infinity War in a new interview. Infinity War is still about a year away and its release will coincide with the 10th anniversary of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We know that it's going to be an epic fight against the evil Thanos. To stop Thanos' quest to destroy reality, The Avengers will call in reinforcements from all corners of the galaxy including Spider-Man and The Guardians of the Galaxy, but how big will their roles be in the effort to take down the Mad Titan?

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland sat down with Yahoo Movies and shed some light on Spider-Man's involvement with the Avengers in Infinity War. Spider-Man's seed was planted in Captain America: Civil War, but his screen time was relatively short. While talking about his involvement in Civil War, Holland also revealed some new information about working on Infinity War. Read what Holland had to say below.

"It's been crazy, man. It's been a really, really surreal experience. When I did Civil War, I only worked with Chris and Robert very briefly. Everyone else was sort of like, I was acting with a tennis ball or all this sort of stuff. I saw everyone, but I never got to work with them. For this now, I'm in a situation where I'm on set with all these guys doing scenes, fighting bad guys. It's been a real whirlwind. It's been a lot of fun."

It sounds like we're going to get a lot of Spider-Man fighting alongside the Avengers and even possibly The Guardians of the Galaxy, which could make the battle against Thanos quite possibly the most epic battle in MCU history. And at the very least Holland was physically in the same space as all of the actors this time around as opposed to his debut in Civil War where it sounds like he was dealing with a lot of green screen work and the use of his imagination.

Elsewhere in the interview with Yahoo Movies, Holland explained that Spider Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts gave the cast homework assignments that included watching classic 1980s movies, much like the Duffer brothers gave the young cast of Stranger Things. After taking in all of his "homework" Holland decided to try and base his portrayal of Peter Parker off of the 80s icon Marty McFly from the Back to the Future franchise and that is definitely a worthy choice, albeit a risky goal to try and pull off.

While we have to wait until May 4th, 2018 to see Holland as Spider-Man in Avengers: Infinity War for a third time, we still haven't even seen him for the second time, which thankfully is only a few weeks away. Spider-Man: Homecoming opens in July and it's already looking good for the midsummer release, except for a possible box office battle with DC's Wonder Woman, which is set to be a force to be reckoned with.