It looks like Stephen Strange and Peter Parker are going to be sharing some screen time in Avengers: Infinity War. With so many heroes set to grace the same stage together in the upcoming massive Marvel event movie, it is going to be impossible for everyone to have moments with one another. But some recently leaked set photos from Avengers: Infinity War promise that Doctor Strange and Spider-Man are going to team up with one another next summer when the movie arrives on May 4, 2018.

The new set photos from Avengers: Infinity War were posted to Twitter by Sara Schonfeld and they feature what is unmistakably Doctor Strange's Cloak of Levitation right next to Spider-Man on the streets of New York. That seems to heavily imply that the Sorcerer Supreme and Marvel's resident webslinger are going to pair up for what will almost assuredly be a memorable scene or two in the fight against Josh Brolin's Thanos. Since the two both reside in New York City, this would actually make a decent bit of sense.

Even though these new set photos provide a good bit of evidence that Doctor Strange and Spider-Man are going to team up in Avengers 3, and possibly the still untitled Avengers 4, this is not the first we've heard of the characters getting to know one another in this movie. Tom Holland said last month that in Avengers: Infinity War, "We're good friends. We're the Londoners and the New Yorkers," when talking about Peter Parker's relationship to Stephen Strange. Co-director Joe Russo also teased that the two are going to have some screen time with one another.

"They both have a proximity to each other, if that's a hint that I can give. Anybody who's a Marvel fan would know that they both reside in the same city, and I think Tom and Benedict have a really wonderful chemistry and we wanted to exploit that."

Having a masterful sorcerer and a teenager who shoots webs from his wrists team up may seem a little bit strange, if you will, but the duo has a pretty extensive history with one another in the world of Marvel Comics. Doctor Strange and Spider-Man have crossed over with one another plenty of times over the years, perhaps most notably in 1992's one-off The Way to Dusty Death. Plus, if Thanos brings his wrath to New York City in Avengers: Infinity War, they will be the two members of the team on hand to deal with the chaos.

Since Marvel Studios hasn't yet released the Avengers: Infinity War footage from D23 and San Diego Comic-Con online, set photos like these are going to have to do until that changes. Though, from everything we've heard, we don't get a glimpse of this particular team up in the footage that has been shown. Be sure to check out the new set photos from Avengers: Infinity War for yourself below.