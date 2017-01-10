Spider-Man is back in a big way. After Sony's failed Amazing Spider-Man reboot, Marvel was able to cut a deal to have the webslinger be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tom Holland debuted as Spidey in Captain America: Civil War last summer and even though he was only technically in two scenes, the results were very convincing. Now it looks like we are going to be seeing the new Spider-Man join up with Iron Man and the gang to help take down Thanos, because Tom Holland says he will be in Avengers: Infinity War.

The actor recently did an interview with Vogue Italia. Fortunately, the Tom Holland Italia Twitter account picked up on it and translated part of it. The translation is a bit rough, but in it, Tom Holland confirms that he will be in Avengers 3 and presumably, Avengers 4. Here is how the translation reads.

"It is they who convinced the marvel (downey and evans)..the producers wanted to be sure that I was the right person before you entrust three films over the next four years, including 'Avengers: Infinity War'"

Again, that is a pretty rough translation but it is enough to say that Spider-Man will be in Avengers: Infinity War, which is definitely good news. Some might think that seems like a no-brainer, but it has actually been pretty up in the air. By Tom Holland's own admission previously, he wasn't sure if he was going to be in the next two Avengers movies and a recent cast list that was posted MovieCastingCall.org didn't feature his name. So the evidence seemed to be pointing in the direction of Tom Holland at least not showing up in Avengers: Infinity War and that maybe he would show up for Avengers 4. The intricacies of the deal between Marvel Studios and Sony haven't been made public, so it seemed possible that the contract between the studios could have been a factor as well.

Either way, it seems like things have been worked out, or at least cleared up and we will get to see Peter Parker suit up and join the fight against the Mad Titan Thanos come 2018. Before that, we are going to see the first solo Spider-Man movie in the MCU later this year when Spider-Man: Homecoming lands in theaters. The first trailer recently debuted and was very encouraging for fans who may have been feeling a bit uneasy after what happened with The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Having Iron Man along for the ride to help take down Michael Keaton as The Vulture certainly doesn't hurt anything.

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 are going to be shooting back-to-back starting this month and will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed both Captain America: The Winter Solider and Captain America: Civil War. The movie is expected to start shooting this month and will be shooting in both Atlanta and parts of the U.K. It is going to have a reportedly huge budget of nearly $500 million for both movies and will have the largest cast we have ever seen in a Marvel movie. Outside of that and knowing that Thanos will be the main threat, we don't know much in terms of specific story. As far as Spider-Man goes, Spider-Man: Homecoming will come out on July 7, 2017. He will then show up in Avengers: Infinity War, which is scheduled to hit theaters on May 4, 2018, and Avengers 4 will come out a year later on May 3, 2019.

The moment where confirmed to be in the movie .. i translate with google pic.twitter.com/XIbLFwofFm — Tom Holland Italia (@TomHollandItaly) January 10, 2017