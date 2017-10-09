Alas, Marvel fans are still impatiently awaiting the arrival of the first Avengers: Infinity War teaser trailer online. The footage was shown at both Disney's D23 Expo and San Diego Comic-Con over the summer, but Marvel Studios has withheld the trailer and is waiting until the time is right to show us. However, according to Marvel Studios Co-President Louis D'Esposito, the Avengers: Infinity War trailer isn't even finished yet. The good news is, a new standee for the movie has made its way online, and it's pretty epic.

Starting with the Avengers: Infinity War trailer, there were rumors that the footage was finally going to debut with Marvel's Inhumans on ABC. But that time came and went with no footage making its way online yet. So when are we going to see it? Odds are, Marvel will have it ready in time to show with Thor: Ragnarok, which hits theaters on November 3. As Louis D'Esposito tells it, despite the fact that the trailer has been shown twice publicly, he claims that it is still "being finished." Here's what he had to say about it, via his personal Twitter account.

"All I can say is that I love it and I hope all you feel the same. It's currently being finished so it's not ready yet."

Now, getting to the good news, the marketing for Avengers 3 is kicking into gear, even though the trailer isn't out yet. As such, a new standee has been revealed and it features a ton of Marvel characters. But as impressive as it is, even this huge collection of characters is just a fraction of the cast slated to appear in the movie.

Interestingly enough, Tilda Swinton's The Ancient One from Doctor Strange is featured in one of the standee images that has made its way online. That is a bit strange, if you will, seeing as she died in Doctor Strange. But in the MCU, it appears that nobody, save for Quicksilver, is ever actually dead. So are we going to see her show up in the movie? This standee makes it appear so. Since these standees haven't actually arrived in theaters yet, it is possible that she won't actually show up, but it is certainly interesting to note for the time being. If you look close enough, you'll also see Yondu, another Marvel character who apparently died. Are these guys returning in a flashback?

Avengers: Infinity War is slated to hit theaters on May 4, 2018. Avengers 4 is currently filming and will hit theaters a year later on May 3, 2019. Both movies are being directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo (Captain America: Civil War). Reactions to the trailer have been overwhelmingly positive, which is why fans are so excited. Thanos reportedly throws a planet at The Avengers. Who doesn't want to see that? Louis D'Esposito's Twitter comments may be frustrating, but we probably won't have to wait that much longer for the trailer to arrive. For now, you can check out the Avengers: Infinity War standee for yourself below.