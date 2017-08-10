We've known for quite some time that the Guardians of the Galaxy will all appear in Avengers: Infinity War, but after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hit theaters this summer, a new question about the Guardians' involvement surfaced. During one of the five post-credit scenes in Guardians 2, fans got their first look at Teen Groot, when Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) came into his room and started complaining that he hadn't cleaned it yet, as Teen Groot continued to play video games, as teens are known to do. Director James Gunn has confirmed that fans will be seeing Teen Groot in Avengers: Infinity War.

While it still hasn't been released to the public quite yet, the Infinity War Comic-Con footage, which was also shown at the D23 Expo, featured the Guardians and what looked like the same Teen Groot from the Guardians 2 post-credit scene. Cinema Blend spoke with James Gunn, who was promoting the home video release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 when he confirmed that fans will be seeing Teen Groot in Infinity War. Here's what he had to say below.

"He's exactly the same. That's exactly the Groot we designed for Infinity War."

It had previously been confirmed that the post-credit scene in question took place four years after Guardians Vol. 2, which means that Infinity War is also set four years after the sequel. James Gunn hesitantly confirms this, stating, "Well, those are at the same time." After Groot sacrificed himself at the end of the first Guardians movie, fans saw him come back to life as the adorable Baby Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy post-credit scene where he was dancing to "ABC" by the Jackson 5. When asked if that "restarted his life cycle," James Gunn didn't want to state anything on record, admitting it's an aspect of Groot that he wants to use in future stories, most likely Guardians of the Galaxy 3, which he's currently working on. He did hint, though, that the life of a creature like Groot is nothing like our own.

"Well, you know, it's complicated. I think you have to stick through future movies to find out exactly what the story of Groot is. I get a lot of questions, and the thing I say that bums people out more than anything else is that Baby Groot doesn't have the memories of Adult Groot. But it's complicated! His life is not like our lives... It's his aging, and Groots, where they come from and how they do their thing. It's pretty much worked out in my head, but we've only let out pieces of that."

It is believed that we'll get to see Groot back to his full-grown self by the time Guardians of the Galaxy 3 rolls around, which will be part of Marvel's Phase 4 lineup, although an exact release date for that movie has yet to be given. Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 has been confirmed as the first Phase 4 movie, hitting theaters July 5, 2019, just two months after Avengers 4 arrives on May 3, 2019, with the studio setting three 2020 dates, May 1, 2020, August 7, 2020 and November 6, 2020. With production now wrapped on Avengers: Infinity War, and filming starting soon on Avengers 4, hopefully we'll find out more about these highly-anticipated projects soon.