Thanos' Black Order has just been revealed at Disney's D23 Expo. The news comes after a statue of the Mad Titan was unveiled late on Thursday evening. Thanos could be seen shaking his fist, but there was some stuff behind him covered up by a tarp that looked very interesting and we couldn't exactly figure it out. This will be the first time that we get to see Josh Brolin's Thanos in a lead role as opposed to the bit parts that he played in the Avengers post credit scene and bits in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and as it turns out, he will not be alone.

Disney's D23 lifted the tarp today after the Live Action panel and besides an epic replica of the Infinity Gauntlet, the Black Order was revealed and we now have photos thanks to Marvel Studios co-president Louis D'Esposito. The photos from Louis D'Eposito's Twitter account show the group, also known as "Thanos' Children", including Corvus Glaive, Proxima Midnight, Thanos, Ebony Maw, and Black Dwarf and their statutes look spectacular. The Black Order is a group of ruthless aliens from the Black Quadrant that Thanos brought together to work for him. They help Thanos into razing worlds where they demand tribute. The statues look relatively close to how the Black Order was in the original comic books with a few subtle changes.

Thanos sent the Black Order to Earth to kill his son Thane. While the group was on Earth they discovered that the Infinity Stones were hidden away in North East Africa, specifically Wakanda. The team was then sent to Wakanda by Thanos to retrieve the Infinity Stones in a violent way. Rumors of the Black Order's involvement in Avengers: Infinity War have been circulating for months, even hinting that Infinity War could be an origin story for the Order, which has basically been confirmed thanks to a tweets from D'Esposito referring to them as the "Children of Thanos."

Besides the Black Order, the Infinity Gauntlet was on full display with even a picture of a super buff Josh Brolin holding the Gauntlet. The Infinity Gauntlet was designed to hold six of the "soul gems" or the Infinity Stones. Thanos will stop at nothing to retrieve all six stones to "inflict his will on all of reality." The Avengers and crew are going to have to battle with everything they have and more in an effort to stop Thanos.

Avengers: Infinity War was saved for last during the Live Action panel and fans in attendance were given a special treat of exclusive footage from the upcoming movie. Infinity War will finally be released on May 4th, 2018, but there is no release date set for the 4th and production wrapped just this weekend. It's now time for the post-production magic to come into play. With less than a year to go we still have a trailer to look forward to as long as some pretty cool news. Make sure to check out the pictures of the Thanos and the Black Order as well as the Infinity Gauntlet below.