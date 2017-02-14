Marvel fans were delighted at the end of last week when Marvel Studios decided to pull down the veil of secrecy and release a behind-the-scenes video for Avengers: Infinity War. Fans got to see Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) hanging out together, which was pretty cool. But perhaps more cool was the look at Thanos that was provided in the video. Now, in another welcomed reveal, Avengers: Infinity War co-writer Stephen McFeely has explained Thanos' grand plan.

Just in case you were worried, Stephen McFeely doesn't really give any spoilers, but just merely gives an idea of what Thanos is ultimately trying to accomplish in vague terms. The reveal comes courtesy of the Doctor Strange Blu-ray/DVD release, as reported by Screen Rant. Here is what McFeely had to say about Thanos' plan in Avengers 3.

"His goal is to re-balance the universe as he sees it. So when he figures out that the Infinity Stones could do this for him at the snap of a finger, that becomes his main goal."

What is perhaps most interesting about Stephen McFeely's statement is that he very noticeably avoids using the word death. Fans of Marvel Comics who have read the Infinity Gauntlet arc will know why that matters. For those who may not know, in the comics, Mistress Death is a female character and is the personification of the abstract idea that is mortality. Thanos is obsessed with her and in order to impress her, wipes out half of the Marvel Universe after assembling all of the Infinity Gems. It isn't clear if that will be Thanos' method of balancing the universe in Avengers: Infinity War or what it is that has the universe unbalanced in his mind, but it seems like he is planning on cleaning house in a big way.

Avengers: Infinity War and the untitled Avengers 4 are currently shooting in Atlanta and will be shooting back to back in a massive production that is expected to last most of 2017. Mistress Death has not been confirmed for the movies, but it is possible that she is going to appear and that Marvel is holding off on revealing her until closer to the release of the movie. If Death isn't in the movie, it will be interesting to see what it is that is motivating Thanos to "re-balance" the universe.

Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, who directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, are directing the next two Avengers installments for Marvel. The cast for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 includes Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, Elizabeth Olsen, Samuel L. Jackson, Paul Rudd, Paul Bettany, Chadwick Boseman, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Benedict Wong, Brie Larson and Robert Downey Jr.Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled to hit theaters on May 4, 2018, with Avengers 4 set to come out a year later on May 3, 2019.