Thanos has been revealed! And he looks like he is ready to bathe the starways, and possibly the soil of the Earth, in blood. After teasing the Mad Titan for years Marvel is finally going to fully unleash him in Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018. And now, thanks to a display on the convention floor at Disney's D23 Expo, we have our first full look at Thanos from the upcoming Avengers event.

Last night a lucky few were able to walk the convention floor at D23 while things were still being set up. Instagram user Stitch Kingdom was on hand and was able to capture a pretty great look at Thanos. The big Marvel bad guy was revealed via a massive statue that looks to be nearly the size of an actual human person, but with purple skin and a whole lot more muscles. He is also standing in a pretty dramatic pose, but is seen here without the Infinity Gauntlet and without a lot of his classic gold armor. Even without that, this is easily the best look at Josh Brolin's Thanos we've had so far. One must not overlook the fact that part of this state has not been unveiled yet. With that surprise to come at a later date.

Thanos first made his appearance in the MCU in the post-credits scene in The Avengers. It wasn't much, but that grin was enough to get fans very excited. Since then, he has scarcely been on screen for a minute total, between Guardians of the Galaxy and another post-credits scene, but his presence has been felt and, after more than five years of waiting, we are finally going to see the full power of Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet, with all of the Infinity Stones, unleashed in Avengers: Infinity War.

In addition to the Thanos reveal, some photos of the rest of Marvel's display at D23 made their way online as well. One section of their booth features a look at some of the very unique costumes from Black Panther, which features a look at T'Challa's costume. Another section of the display is showcasing some of the outfits that will feature in Thor: Ragnarok, including Valkyrie's armor and Grandmaster's flashy red getup. Marvel also has a miniature model of the recently opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout ride for fans to check out.

With D23 happening once every two years and with Marvel having a lot of upcoming movies to promote between now and the end of 2018, expect there to be more news and reveals over the weekend. We know for sure that they are going to reveal some brand new information about Avengers: Infinity War. Are they going to show us some footage? One can only hope. For now, be sure to check out the fully revealed Thanos, as well as some of the other Marvel awesomeness from their display for yourself below. Be sure to check back with us throughout the weekend for all of the big D23 news. And if not too much is revealed, we always have Marvel's 90-minute Comic-Con panel to look forward to next weekend.