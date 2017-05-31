It appears that Thor's hammer will make its return in time for Avengers: Infinity War. In the explosive trailer for the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok we see the evil villain Hela, the Asgardian goddess of death and ruler of the underworld realm of Hel, destroy Mjolnir with her own bare hands. This has lead to plenty of online speculation about Mjolnir and the possible appearance of Asgardian Uru Iron Man armor in Infinity War. Does this mean that Thor will get his hands on a new Hammer or could we even see a rebuilt Mjolnir? At this time it's anyone's guess, but a new set photo from Infinity War is fueling new speculation about the mighty hammer.

Avengers: Infinity War directors the Russo brothers shared a revealing picture from the set on their Instagram page that shows a priest holding Mjolnir in his hands with a simple one word caption underneath the photo: "Worthy." The picture is clearly from Durham Cathedral in England, which is a location that Chris Hemsworth was recently spotted at shooting scenes alongside a Rocket Raccoon stand-in, and where the Harry Potter movies were filmed.

Now this of course is speculation that we will see Mjolnir in Infinity War as a prominent return. The Russo brothers could be filming a flashback scene or maybe the hammer does make a real return. Robert Downey Jr. did post a picture to his Facebook awhile back that might have teased Asgardian Uru armor for Iron Man's new suit. Asgardian is after all where Thor's mighty hammer is forged from, so why wouldn't we see Iron Man in an Asgardian suit as well as a new hammer? Fueling that speculation is that Peter Dinklage could be playing Eitri, the king of the dwarves who forges for the unearthly metals of Asgardian resources.

Previously released concept art from Infinity War made it look like the destruction of Mjolnir could be permanent, but the Durahm set does look like it could be of the Asgardian aesthetic. The priest in the photo is unknown and it is unclear why said priest is holding Thor's mighty hammer and also hard to believe that the Russo brothers would tease something so big through their enormous social media outlet, but it does raise plenty of questions about where Mjolnir will pop up in Thor: Ragnarok or in Infinity War.

Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters on November 3rd, 2017, so we'll at the very least get to see Mjolnir get destroyed at the hands of Hela and watch Thor fight with new weapons. But we'll have to wait about a year for the release of Avengers: Infinity War to see the fate of Mjolnir. Maybe we get to see a new weapon that is forged for Thor or the return of his hammer. We'll have to wait and watch Thor's battle against time to stop Ragnarok and the destruction of his home world, possibly the end of the Asgardian civilization. Check out the set photo of Mjolnir below.