Filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo made headlines last year when they claimed their highly-anticipated superhero ensemble Avengers: Infinity War will feature upwards of 67 characters. The filmmakers later backed away from that exact figure, but it at least gave fans an idea of how many heroes to expect, with the directors also teasing that this movie will unite practically the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. While we still don't have a full cast list for Infinity War quite yet, we've slowly but surely been getting confirmation of individual characters, and today we have a set photo that confirms Paul Bettany's Vision is returning.

The photo first surfaced on Reddit, which reveals that the photo was taken on the Edinburgh set of Infinity War. The photo was taken from a distance, but it's clearly the Vision costume, although it isn't immediately clear if it's actually Paul Bettany in the costume, or his stunt double. Since there are no confirmed story details yet, it remains to be seen how large a role he will have in this massive ensemble, but it's possible that he could have a larger role in this story, due to how he was brought to life in the first place.

Vision made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2015's Avengers: Infinity War, although Paul Bettany had been voicing Iron Man's virtual assistant J.A.R.V.I.S. since the first Iron Man in 2008. Vision was brought to life with the Mind Stone, which was originally part of Loki's scepter, and now resides in the middle of Vision's forehead. Since the Infinity War comics center on Thanos (Josh Brolin) trying to gather all of the Infinity Stones for his powerful Infinity Gauntlet, Vision presents one of the obstacles standing in Thanos' path to world domination.

The Space Stone, a.k.a. the Tesseract, is currently on Asgard, while The Reality Stone, a.k.a. Aether was placed in The Collector's collection, in the post-credits scene of Thor: The Dark World, but his collection was blown up in Guardians of the Galaxy, so this stone's whereabouts are currently unknown. The Power Stone, which debuted in Guardians of the Galaxy, is safe with the Nova Corps and the Time Stone, a.k.a. the Eye of Agamoto from Doctor Strange is currently safe at the Kamar Taj. There has also been a theory that the Soul Stone will surface in Thor: Ragnarok, with one fan theorizing that it may be actually "inside" Heimdall (Idris Elba), since the stone actually matches the color of Heimdall's eyes.

Other characters who have been confirmed for Avengers: Infinity War include the Guardians of the Galaxy, Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Yondu (Michael Rooker), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), along with all of the Avengers, old and new. Peter Dinklage has also joined the cast in a mysterious new role, which fans have speculated is either Pip the Troll or MODOK. Anthony Russo and Joe Russo are directing both Avengers: Infinity War and the currently untitled Avengers Sequel, which are both shooting back-to-back. Marvel has set Avengers: Infinity War for release on May 4, 2018, with the untitled sequel set for release on May 3, 2019. Take a look at the latest set photo as production continues on Avengers: Infinity War.