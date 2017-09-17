The MCU is notoriously secretive about their movies, but they seem to have stepped up their secrecy game with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. Scarlett Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen said that the actors were not given full scripts back in August when she was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Olsen said that they were given a few pages with a few explanations, but Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan has just revealed that he filmed all of his scenes without one page of script.

Sebastian Stan is set to reprise his role in Infinity War and Avengers 4. Filming for the forthcoming team-up movie wrapped in July and Stan has long since finished shooting his scenes for the movie, but the actor still hasn't read the script. When talking to Collider while promoting his most recent project, I, Tonya, Stan talked about the experience of working on the most recent Avengers set. Stan explains.

"I didn't read a script for the last movie, so I was kind of in the dark, which is always okay for the Winter Soldier."

Despite that lack of information, he said he didn't have a lot of trouble getting into his scenes. The actor talked about the way that the Russo Brothers work and how they're like a family. He had this to say.

"I think there's just an element of trust, it's a family system and at this point, I feel like between the writers and the Russos everyone kind of guesses their next move so to speak and I feel like they know very well what I'm going to be bringing,"

It seems like an odd way to work, but with a cast of that size, the "secret pages" are a must to help combat any possible leak. In addition, the actors will be able to see the movie for the first time, just like an audience member when the movie is released in theaters.

A brief teaser trailer premiered at Disney's D23 Convention a few months ago, which blew fans away as they've been waiting years to see Avengers: Infinity War on the big screen. But what many didn't know, was that the actors were just as excited as the fans were because it was the first time that they were able to see some footage too. It makes one wonder if anybody was allowed to see any part of the script before or after filming wrapped. Robert Downey Jr. has to have seen the script by this point, right?

Avengers: Infinity War is all set to hit theaters on May 4th, 2018 and the Russo Brothers are doing everything within their power to make sure that the experience isn't spoiled for anybody and that includes the actors who were in the project. Ten years in the making, Infinity War and its sequel or a culmination of the MCU up to this point and will end the franchises as we know them to launch new stories. Hopefully a trailer will officially be launched to coincide with the release of Thor: Ragnarok in November.