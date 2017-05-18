If you haven't seen Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 quite yet, there will be some big SPOILERS below. With production still under way on Avengers: Infinity War, a new casting call has surfaced which has raised some very intriguing questions about the movie. The casting call is seeking actors to perform as stand-ins for two characters in Avengers: Infinity War who were last seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, although one character's inclusion is quite surprising indeed. However, it seems this rumor has already been debunked by Guardians 2 director and Infinity War executive producer James Gunn. This is your last chance to avoid spoilers so read on at your own risk.

The Hashtag Show uncovered a casting call that revealed the Infinity War production was seeking stand-ins for actress Pom Klementieff, who has already been confirmed to return as Mantis from Guardians 2, and, surprisingly, Michael Rooker, whose fan favorite Yondu character died at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy 2. The production will be filming scenes with these stand-ins from May 29 through the end of June at Pinewood Studios in Fayettville, Georgia, and on location at the Atlanta suburb of Fairburn. Before you get excited about Yondu's supposed resurrection, though, James Gunn has already taken to Twitter to debunk this rumor.

Back in February, Michael Rooker shared a photo from a Starbucks in Peachtree, Georgia, not far from the Pinewood Studios set, where the actor was wearing an Avengers: Infinity War hat. Just a few days later, the actor shared another photo in a makeup trailer, wearing the same hat, but this time, there was a piece of tape over the logo, with the actor hinting that Marvel made him cover up the logo. After those photos surfaced, most fans had assumed that Yondu was in fact coming back for Avengers: Infinity War, but it turns out that it was all a ruse, to protect the spoiler that Yondu was killed in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, according to director James Gunn. The filmmaker was pointed to the rumor on Twitter today, which he said was false, but when another fan asked if Michael Rooker was just visiting the set in February, the director had this to say.

"SPOILER No we did it because word was getting out he wasn't in the movie & people were guessing what that meant."

So, essentially, Michael Rooker took a trip to the set in late February to hint that he was in the upcoming Infinity War movie, for the sole reason of protecting the secret that his character Yondu was killed in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Naturally, it's possible that James Gunn's explanation is also some sort of subterfuge, hiding Yondu's possible resurrection of some sort in Infinity War, possibly even leading to his return in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Since Marvel hasn't released any story details, or even a confirmed cast list yet, it's difficult to separate fact from fiction at this point.

A recent set video also revealed a rather huge spoiler for Vision and Scarlet Witch, with footage of actors Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen kissing, mirroring the romance these characters had in the comics. What's more intriguing is that Paul Bettany wasn't wearing any of his Vision makeup, leading to speculation that the kiss was part of Scarlet Witch's dream sequence, but that hasn't been confirmed yet either. While we wait for more on Avengers: Infinity War, take a look at these tweets from James Gunn below, about Yondu and Avengers: Infinity War.

