Marvel had fans guessing all day yesterday after teasing a big announcement that was set for this morning. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be a bit let down, but gamers all around the world are surely rejoicing. Marvel Entertainment has revealed that they are partnering with video game developer Square Enix for multiple video games, starting with a game based on The Avengers.

Marvel Entertainment and Square Enix haven't said much yet, but they did make the announcement by releasing a brief teaser for their first video game, which is currently going under the name The Avengers Project. Marvel released the trailer right on time, as promised this morning and it doesn't give us much to go on, but it teases a grim future where heroes are no longer in a position of power. There is a voiceover from a female hero, but it isn't clear who she is exactly. The slogan for the game is "reassemble," which is teased in the voiceover.

"They say the time of heroes is over. That if you're different, you're dangerous, but I know the truth. The world will always need heroes, we just need to reassemble."

The Avengers Project, which may just be a working title, is being developed by Square Enix as well as Crystal Dynamics (Rise of the Tomb Raider} and Eidos Montreal (Deus Ex: Mankind Divided). The video teases a very bleak future for heroes, but the video is very cinematic and should be plenty to get fans excited. The Avengers lineup teased in the game seems to be the core group from the MCU, which includes The Hulk, Captain America, Thor and Iron Man, in addition to the hero providing the voiceover.

Fans who were looking forward to some kind of movie or TV related announcement may be feeling a little let down, given the hype for this announcement, but there are plenty of Marvel fans who are probably more happy with this than anything that could have been announced on those fronts. For years, Marvel has dominated the comic book landscape and over the last decade, movies and TV, but their video games haven't been of the same quality. Sure, there are the Marvel Vs. Capcom fighting games and the Marvel Lego games, but nothing on the level of what seems possible. With this new partnership, it looks like Marvel will finally be delivering some truly, potentially great video games, which is something that has been sorely missing in the eyes of many.

Outside of this initial teaser video for The Avengers Project, little else is known about the game or the partnership between Marvel and Square Enix. It was made clear in Square Enix's tweet about the deal that this will be a "multi-game" partnership, so we will probably be learning more about other projects outside of this mysterious Avengers game in the future. For now, you can check out the teaser for The Avengers Project for yourself below.