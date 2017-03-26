Warner Bros. finally decided to give DC fans what they've been waiting months for yesterday in the form of a brand new, action-packed Justice League trailer. Marvel has been running the superhero movie game for more than a decade now, but this trailer could signal that Marvel Studios may finally have some real competition on their hands. To illustrate that point, a YouTuber has brilliantly edited The Avengers reacting to the new Justice League trailer, and they look worried.

The video was cooked up by a YouTuber named DrMachakil who claims to like both Marvel and DC equally. That seems to show in the video, as he isn't really taking sides. It is just good, clean fun. He mostly used the party sequence from Avengers: Age of Ultron where the Marvel heroes are settling down after a long night of partying when Ultron busts in to give them a swift reality check. However, instead of reacting to Ultron, there is a big TV screen on Tony Stark's wall playing the new Justice League trailer. It works perfectly.

The genius of using this particular sequence as a reaction to the Justice League trailer has to do with the fact that the Marvel heroes look concerned in the scene from Avengers: Age of Ultron because they see a real, palpable treat in front of them. Assuming the Justice League movie is everything fans want and hope it will be, they will actually have some serious competition at the box office moving forward. DrMachakil also included Vision's speech about their existence inviting competition. He also decided to throw a little bit of Paul Rudd in there as Scott Lang just for good measure and comedic relief.

As for the Justice League trailer itself, there was certainly a ton of excitement leading up to the reveal and, for the most part, people seem to be happy with what Warner Bros. revealed. However, given the reactions by many to both Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, there is some understandable hesitation by some to fully embrace what is going on in the trailer. After all, pretty much every trailer for both of those movies was fantastic and the movies, while enjoyed by many, were at best divisive and critically panned. Still, for now, more people seem to be optimistic that Zack Snyder was able to course correct enough to make the Justice League movie at least good, if not great. The Avengers very well may have reason to worry.

The cast for Justice League includes Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder and is set for release on November 17. Be sure to check out The Avengers reacting to the Justice League trailer for yourself below.