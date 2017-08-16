Over the weekend, director Edgar Wright's original action-comedy Baby Driver did something none of his movies had ever done before, cross the $100 million mark at the domestic box office, and he's still considering a sequel. Although he has never made a sequel in his career, Edgar Wright teased in July that a Baby Driver sequel could be possible, and it seems that hasn't changed. While promoting the international release of his hit movie, the director revealed that it still could happen, at some point.

"I'm not ruling out a sequel idea. It has been spoken about and I have some cool ideas, so we'll see where that goes. Then I'll be one of those franchise guys!"

Edgar Wright revealed in his July interview that the studio (Sony Pictures) has asked him to come up with some ideas for the sequel, adding that there are more places for Baby (Ansel Elgort) to go in this world. Still, there has been no official green light from the studio, but with the first movie earning $167.4 million worldwide from a $34 million budget, it wouldn't be surprising if the studio officially put the sequel into development sooner rather than later. When asked in his interview with Vulture about the success of the original Baby Driver, the director had this to say, adding he told his producers not to send him any box office tracking numbers.

"I honestly didn't have any idea how it would do, and that's one of the things that's so absurd. From previous experience, I get very superstitious about that, so whenever anybody talks about those things, I don't want to know."

Baby Driver does feature a talented ensemble cast including Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm, Jon Bernthal, Eiza Gonzalez and Kevin Spacey, but the success of this movie could also be owed to a sudden growth of hit original movies, with projects like Get Out and Split bringing in big box office bucks from rather tiny budgets. When asked about the newfound allure of original material, in a cinematic landscape heavily driven by sequels, remakes, and cinematic universes, Edgar Wright had this to say.

"Honestly, they just offer something different. You have to remind people that Star Wars was an original screenplay in 1977, Alien was an original screenplay in 1979, and Terminator was an original screenplay in 1984. I think people forget that, that there could be an investment in new, original, mainstream movies. It would be great if studios made as many original movies as they did franchise movies, and maybe that will become the case again. Even if I remove myself from the process, I'm just happy that it's an original movie that's done well. Getting an original movie made in this day and age, it seems at least five times harder, and maybe more, just because the majority of the studio effort is going into existing IP and franchises. Original films, by their very nature, become more of a gamble, and thus to see a studio take the gamble and have it pay off for them and for me is amazing. It makes me feel very encouraged and inspired that it did well."

The movie was also helped by glowing SXSW reviews this past spring, which helped convince Sony to push this movie into the summer months. The move paid off, as Baby Driver fans and critics alike praise the movie and the director for his inventive approach to the action, soundtrack and the story. As for Baby Driver 2, it remains to be seen if that will ever happen, but with an impressive box office return and a low budget, it wouldn't be surprising if Edgar Wright was brought back to show us what's next for Baby.