Edgar Wright has always been a filmmaker with a singular voice, and one who has never made a sequel, but the filmmaker revealed in a recent interview that he is considering making a follow-up to his current hit Baby Driver. During a podcast appearance, the filmmaker explained that he's been asked to write Baby Driver 2, and for the first time ever, he's considering it. Because he thinks there is more to tell with this story. Here's what Edgar Wright had to say.

"The studio have asked me to think about writing a sequel and it is one of the ones that I might do a sequel to because I think there's somewhere more to go with it in terms of the characters. Baby (Ansel Elgort) has got to a new place. Most sequels you have to contrive something so they go back to square one, unless there's somewhere deeper for them to go. I think with Baby Driver there's more that you can do in that realm, and I sort of have an idea that if you did another [film] you would subvert his involvement in the crime in a different way so he's not the apprentice anymore."

The director revealed this news during an appearance on the Empire Spoiler Podcast, although it remains to be seen if he will actually sign on to write and direct this sequel. The filmmaker did also hint that there is a deleted scene from the first Baby Driver movie that may be implemented into the sequel. Here's what the director had to say about this scene below.

"Before they got to the post office there was this whole scene set to, believe it or not, a song by Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band. And it's a really funny and quirky sequence and I really liked it in isolation. But as soon as I tried lifting it out of the movie it made so much more sense. It flowed a lot better without it, basically. If I ever do a sequel, I can just reuse the scene as it was a really good scene, but it seemed to interrupt the flow of tension."

While Ansel Elgort and Lily James will most likely return in said sequel as Baby and Debora, it remains unclear if there are plans to bring any of the other characters from Baby Driver like Kevin Spacey as Doc or CJ Jones as Joseph, Baby's hearing-impaired foster father. Baby Driver opened with a solid $21 million in second place last weekend, earning just over $35 million domestically and $41 million worldwide, although it still hasn't opened in several key international markets quite yet. A sequel would also mean that Edgar Wright would have another opportunity to put together a second Baby Driver soundtrack, although it's unclear what songs might be used for that soundtrack. While these numbers certainly aren't blockbuster material, they are solid for an R-rated original movie that isn't based on any previous material. Hopefully we'll get confirmation of Baby Driver 2 sooner rather than later.