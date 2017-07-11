Edgar Wright should be feeling quite good about himself right now. Baby Driver is one of the best-reviewed movies of the year, currently sitting at 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and is well on its way to becoming Wright's highest-grossing directorial effort to date. One of the most recognizable elements of the movie is the outstanding soundtrack. It turns out, Edgar Wright had some concerns that he was going to use some of the same songs that James Gunn used for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The director recently spoke with radio station KPCC about Baby Driver and discussed the soundtrack a bit. Prior to the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, it occurred to Edgar Wright that there was at least a chance both movies could have some of the same songs on their soundtracks. So what did he do about it? He had a little chat with James Gunn. Here's how Wright says the conversation went down.

"Earlier this year, before Guardians 2 had come out, I suddenly had a panic, I thought, Oh, what if one of my Baby Driver songs are in Guardians 2? So I texted him and we had this funny text conversation...where I said: 'Hey man I was just panicking that some of my Baby Driver songs are in Guardians 2'. And he goes, 'Well, do you have any ELO?' And I was like, 'No. Do you have any Queen?' He said, 'No. Do you have any Sweet?' And I said, 'No. Do you have any Barry White?' And he goes, 'No. I was going to use a Barry White song but I didn't.' And I said, 'Well I'm using Barry White.' Neither of us divulged what the song was...we just went back and forth, and then we figured out that neither of us were using the same songs."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Baby Driver are very different movies in almost every way. The former is a massive summer superhero movie that takes place in space and features a talking tree. The latter is a wholly original heist movie with some of the best car chases in recent memory. The common factor? They both have absolutely outstanding soundtracks. Given the success that James Gunn had with Awesome Mix Vol. 1 and Awesome Mix Vol. 2, it stands to reason that Edgar Wright wouldn't want any crossover. The last thing someone would want is to be accused of being a copycat in that situation. But let's face it, there was no chance Baby Driver would feature an original song by David Hasselhoff, right?

Either way, even though both movies are incredibly different, the other common factor here is success. Awesome soundtracks have helped propel both Guardians 2 and Baby Driver to box office dollars. Guardians of the Galaxy 2 has grossed $858 million worldwide, surpassing the gross of the original. Baby Driver, with a much more modest budget of just $34 million, has already made $71 million worldwide and, given the very positive word of mouth, it should be adding quite a bit to that total in the coming weeks. It doesn't hurt that both directors have very good tastes in music.