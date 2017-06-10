With the June 28 release date just a few weeks away, Sony Pictures has debuted a new preview for Baby Driver, which features the cast and writer-director Edgar Wright discussing how important the soundtrack truly is to this film. While the music is certainly an integral component to any movie, it was quite different with Baby Driver, as star Jon Hamm reveals that when he received the script, it also came with a thumb drive full of all the music that will be featured in the movie. The script itself was even written to all of these songs, in order, according to the filmmaker.

Sony Pictures India debuted this preview on YouTube, which features stars such as Kevin Spacey and Jamie Foxx discussing how the music complements the story. Edgar Wright also states that this story is about a young driver who cannot exist without music, while Ansel Elgort reveals that the entire movie was written around the soundtrack. Edgar Wright goes on to explain that there are 35 songs in Baby Driver. We also have the full soundtrack listing, and there are only 30 songs featured here. Perhaps there will be a deluxe soundtrack released at some point with the remaining five songs, but the director revealed that it all started with the first song on this soundtrack, Jon Spencer Blues Explosion's track "Bellbottoms." Here's what the director had to say about how that song set the tone for this opening bank robbery scene.

"There are 35 songs in Baby Driver and it started with my listening to "Bellbottoms" by the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion. It has a long two-minute build before the rock really kicks in, so I was like, 'Well, that's perfect for a getaway driver waiting outside, and at the two-minute mark, the chase starts. I would notate what's happening in the song, as well as what's happening on the road."

We also get another taste of the "TeKillYah" remix that was featured in the last Baby Driver trailer, with Jon Hamm also revealing that the soundtrack essentially "directed" the action sequences, meaning everything they did, whether it was closing doors or shooting guns, had to be precise, to sync up with the music. Kevin Spacey also compared the entire movie to a dance, while Jon Hamm adds that fans will get a lot more out of these sequences, if you're really paying attention. We'll have to wait and see how closely fans pay attention when Baby Driver hits theaters on June 28.

The Baby Driver official soundtrack track list was also released today, which features Jon Spencer Blues Explosion's Bellbottoms, Bob & Earl's Harlem Shuffle, Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers' Egyptian Reggae, Googie Rene's Smokey Joe's La La, The Beach Boys Let's Go Away For Awhile, Carla Thomas' B-A-B-Y, Kashmere Stage Band's Kashmere, Dave Brubeck's Unsquare Dance, The Damned' Neat Neat Neat, The Commodores' Easy (Single Version), T. Rex's Debora, Beck's Debra, Incredible Bongo Band's Bongolia, The Detroit Emeralds' Baby Let Me Take You (in My Arms), Alexis Korner's Early In The Morning, David McCallum's The Edg, Martha and the Vandellas' Nowhere To Run, The Button Down Brass' Tequila, Sam & Dave's When Something Is Wrong With My Baby, Brenda Holloway's Every Little Bit Hurts, Blur's Intermission, Focus' Hocus Pocus (Original Single Version), Golden Earring's Radar Love (1973 Single Edit), Barry White's Never, Never Gone Give Ya Up, Young MC's Know How, Queen's Brighton Rock, Sky Ferreira's Easy, Simon & Garfunkel's Baby Driver, Kid Koala's Was He Slow (Credit Roll Version) and Danger Mouse;s Chase Me (featuring Run The Jewels and Big Boi). Take a look at this new preview for Baby Driver below, featuring Jamie Foxx, Kevin Spacey, Ansel Elgort and Edgar Wright.