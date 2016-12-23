Way back in April, Sony Pictures delivered the first sneak peek at their highly-anticipated Baby Driver at the CinemaCon convention, although that footage has not been released to the public quite yet. Sony hasn't announced when this trailer may arrive, but today we have the first two photos from this unique action film, offering our first look at Ansel Elgort as the title character, along with Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx and Eiza Gonzalez. Director Edgar Wright also offered new details about the story, which certainly sounds unique.

Baby Driver centers on Ansel Elgort's character, a young getaway driver who tries to leave his life of crime after meeting his dream girl (Lily James). What makes this young driver unique is that he suffers from tintinus, which causes ringing in the ears, and the plot is set to a diverse soundtrack that this driver plays through his headphones, to drown out the ringing in his ears. Here's what Edgar Wright had to say about why he wanted to make this film, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"I always wanted to do an action movie that was powered by music. It's something that's very much a part of my previous films and I thought of this idea of how to take that a stage further by having a character who listens to music the entire time. So, you have this young getaway driver who has to soundtrack his entire existence, particularly the bank robberies and fast getaways that come afterwards."

The soundtrack will naturally be quite important to this film, but the director won't divulge which specific tracks will be used. It also wasn't specified if any of these songs will be featured in the first trailer or not, whenever that arrives in theaters. The filmmaker revealed that he will wait until closer to the release to reveal the songs used in Baby Driver.

"I'll wait until nearer the time [of release]. You don't want somebody to go, 'Oh, that's a good idea for this advert that comes out three months before!' It's quite a wide range of music, though. There's about 35 songs in the movie and they range from very famous to more obscure. It's supposed to reflect the character's extremely eclectic taste in music."

The director also revealed that it's an "action crime film," and while there is humor in the film, it isn't a comedy. The supporting cast includes Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx, Eiza Gonzalez and Oscar winner Kevin Spacey, with the filmmaker adding that he had quite an incredible experience on his first day on the set with Kevin Spacey. Here's what he had to say below.

"He's amazing. I had a slight out of body experience, the first day on set with [him]. His first scene was a big monologue scene, and he started doing it, and even though we'd done a table read and we'd rehearsed it, when we were doing a take, I was just completely lost in the moment of him talking. Then I thought, Oh, yeah, I wrote this! [Laughs] I was briefly hypnotized by Spacey - and him spitting out my words was an absolute joy."

Sony Pictures has set an August 11, 2017 release date for Baby Driver, which will go up against the horror sequel Annabelle 2. It will also open a week after Sony's The Emoji Movie, and a pair of Open Road Films projects, Blazing Samurai and All I See Is You. While we wait for the first trailer for Baby Driver, take a look at the new photos below.

Edgar Wright shares a sneak peek at his new movie #BabyDriver: https://t.co/VrEvhr8vWzpic.twitter.com/VO0rZRw9Ad — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 23, 2016