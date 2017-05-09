Sony Pictures has debuted a new preview for Baby Driver, which introduces fans to the hardened crew of bank robbers and their boss, who are all driven around by a youngster affectionately known as 'Baby' (Ansel Elgort). This preview offers a closer look at Baby, who, armed with his personal playlist of music, has become the best getaway driver in the biz, as we get a glimpse at some of his impressive moves behind the wheel, along with his anti-social behavior everywhere else. We not only hear from director Edgar Wright, but several members of his star-studded cast.

This preview surfaced on YouTube, which begins with Kevin Spacey's Doc describing Ansel Elgort's Baby as a "young Mozart with a go-kart." We also get another glimpse at the insane maneuver Baby pulls off, an incredible e-brake 180 where he just narrowly misses two different vehicles. Kevin Spacey also describes the rest of the crew as sociopaths, psychopaths and nutjobs, including Jon Hamm's Buddy, Jon Bernthal's Griff, Jamie Foxx's Bats and Eiza Gonzalez's Darling.

As we have learned in previous trailers, young Baby relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. He is always listening to this soundtrack, to drown out the hum that keeps ringing in his eardrum, after an accident when he was a kid. This video includes a flashback that shows what are believed to be his parents getting in a horrific accident. We also see footage where Baby mentions that he only has one more job left to do for Doc, hinting that he has been working for Doc for quite some time, perhaps since that car crash where, presumably, his parents died.

We also get brief glimpses of the girl of Baby's dreams , played by Lily James, as Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. It's possible that this doomed heist is either the last job that Baby was supposed to do for Doc, or if it may be the job Doc coerces him to do, after his deal with Doc has expired. This action comedy was one of the big hits of Sony's CinemaCon 2016 presentation last year, and now we'll have to wait and see how it fares in theaters this summer.

Sony recently pushed the action-comedy's release date from Friday, June 30 to Wednesday, June 28, giving it some breathing room in a weekend that also features Universal's animated comedy sequel Despicable Me 3, New Line Cinema's original comedy The House and The Weinstein Company's Amityville: The Awakening. Edgar Wright directs Baby Driver from his own screenplay, with Nira Park producing and James Biddle, Liza Chasin, Rachel Prior, Adam Merims, Leo Thompson and Michelle Wright executive producing. Take a look at this new preview for Sony Pictures' action-comedy Baby Driver below, as we get closer and closer to the June 28 release date.