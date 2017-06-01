Sony Pictures has unveiled a new trailer for their highly-anticipated action-comedy Baby Driver, which showcases a modern-day remix of a classic song. The trailer itself is dubbed "TeKillYah," because the footage is set to a remix of The Champs' iconic 1958 song "Tequila," which children of the 1980s will certainly remember from Pee-Wee's Big Adventure. Much like the movie is set to the soundtrack of young Baby (Ansel Elgort), this trailer is perfectly in sync with this "TeKillYah" remix.

Sony Pictures debuted this new trailer on YouTube today, which also features a number of glowing quotes from some of the nation's critics, one of whom states that this movie "uses music the way the rest of us use air." It's clear that this "TeKillYah" remix is actually used in the movie, with a new scene featuring this bank robbing crew meeting an associate, who asks what Baby is listening to. When Bats (Jamie Foxx) goes to check, pulling out one of Baby's earbuds, he simply states "Tequila," right on cue, which starts a firefight of epic proportions.

A talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams (Lily James), Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. The cast also includes Jon Hamm, Eiza Gonazalez, Jon Bernthal, Sky Ferreira and Flea, in what is shaping up to be a potential sleeper hit of the summer movie season.

Sony Pictures has set a June 28 release date for this Baby Driver movie, which is a Wednesday release that gives it some separation from two busy weekends. Arriving exactly one week earlier on Wednesday, June 21 is Paramount's highly-anticipated Transformers: The Last Knight, with no other wide releases scheduled for that weekend. On June 30, though, there will be four new movies debuting in wide release, the R-rated New Line Cinema comedy The House, starring Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler, Universal's animated sequel Despicable Me 3 and The Weinstein Company's horror-thriller Amityville: The Awakening. Given the positive critical response for Baby Driver thus far, it's possible that this action-comedy could find its audience in a crowded summer season.

Edgar Wright directs from his own script, with longtime collaborator Nira Park producing alongside Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan. This trailer also teases the impressive and diverse lineup of artists on the Baby Driver soundtrack, debuting June 23, featuring modern acts like Danger Mouse and Beck, to iconic groups such as The Commodores, Simon & Garfunkel and Barry White, just to name a few. Take a look at this new trailer for Baby Driver, which features the "TeKillYah" remix.