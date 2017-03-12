Finally, the very first trailer for director Edgar Wright's Baby Driver is here! It has been four years since we have seen anything new from the beloved filmmaker, whose last movie The World's End beautifully rounded out his Cornetto trilogy. Now he is totally switching gears and stepping away from the world of comedy with Baby Driver; an action-driven crime thriller that looks to be something very different than anything we have seen from him previously.

The Baby Driver Twitter account started teasing the arrival of this very first trailer last week with some simple photos and gifs from the movie, but they were stingy on the footage, whihc http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=byb2eJ_lLesSony has now released online. The movie is having its world premiere at SXSW this weekend, so they decided it would be the perfect time to finally give the public a look at Edgar Wright's new movie, since anyone who sees the movie at the festival this weekend will be buzzing about it. Or at the very least talking about it. Given Wright's track record as a filmmaker, it seems very likely it will be positive. Here is the official synopsis for Baby Driver.

"A talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom."

Edgar Wright is arguably four for four as a director, having made Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World and The World's End. Granted, all of those movies relied heavily on comedy, so it will no doubt be interesting to see what he can do with a crime thriller, but he has proved he knows how to make a great movie. Not only that, but all of his movies, though not overly serious, have proved he knows how to handle action as well, so there is no reason to think he will have any trouble making Baby Driver work. His buddies Simon Pegg and Nick Frost won't be along for the ride this time, but the cast, which includes Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm, is encouraging.

There will definitely be an air of added pressure on Baby Driver because this is the first movie he directed since bailing out on Marvel's Ant-Man. Edgar Wright had been working on that movie for years and it was part of the plan even in the earliest days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So it was very surprising when he departed Ant-Man very shortly before the movie was getting ready to shoot. Baby Driver isn't a movie that is expected to be as big as something like Ant-Man, but a lot of people wanted to see his version of a superhero movie and it will be interesting to see what he did instead.

The cast for the movie includes Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Bernthal, Eiza González, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx. Baby Driver is written and directed by Edgar Wright with a release date set for August 11, 2017. Be sure to check out the first trailer for Baby Driver for yourself below.