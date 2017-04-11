Just a few weeks after Sony Pictures handed out a new Baby Driver release date, the studio has debuted a thrilling new international trailer that should appease both comedy and action junkies alike. This action-comedy marks the long-awaited return of beloved writer-director Edgar Wright, with Baby Driver representing his first film in four years, since 2013's The World's End. If the critical reception this movie has already gotten is any indication, the director is most certainly back and better than ever.

A talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams (Lily James), Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. Sony Pictures International debuted this trailer on their YouTube channel earlier today. The all-star cast includes Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm, Jon Bernthal, Eiza Gonzalez, Flea and Sky Ferreira.

This film made its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival, where it received glowing reviews. It also caused Sony to re-evaluate its release plans for Baby Driver, shifting its release from August 11 to June 28. In its previous August release date, it would have faced the horror sequel Annabelle: Creation, while being sandwiched between Sony's highly-anticipated The Dark Tower (August 4) and Open Road Films' The Nut Job 2 and Lionsgate's The Hitman's Bodyguard (August 18). Now in its new Wednesday release date, it is quite more competitive. The movie has no direct competition on June 28th, but it opens just five days after the highly-anticipated Transformers: The Last Knight on June 23, and two days before a packed weekend on June 30 that includes the animated sequel Despicable Me, the Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler comedy The House and the horror-thriller Amityville: The Awakening.

Director Edgar Wright revealed in a December interview that he wanted to craft an action movie around music, adding that Ansel Elgort's title character uses his personalized playlist to drown out the ringing in his ears, caused by tintinus. The director also teased that music plays an important role in the film, although he stated that he wouldn't reveal the track list for the soundtrack until they're much closer to the film's release. The filmmaker added there will be around 35 tracks used in the movie, which range from world-famous songs to obscure tracks that reflect the title character's eclectic taste in music.

Edgar Wright directs this action-comedy from his own screenplay, which he had been developing since 2008. The filmmaker had been developing this project alongside Marvel's Ant-Man, which he had been slated to direct, before he parted ways with the project in 2014, just before filming was about to get under way. Working Title Films' Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner produce alongside Edgar Wright's longtime producing partner Nira Park, with James Biddle, Liza Chasin, Rachel Prior, Adam Merims, Leo Thompson and Michelle Wright executive producing. Take a look at this new international trailer for Baby Driver below.