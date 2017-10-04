A satanic cult plays spin the bottle in the first trailer for Netflix's The Babysitter, which is set to premiere on Friday, October 13th. The Netflix original horror comedy is directed by McG (Charlie's Angels) and is his first movie since 2014's 3 Days to Kill. The high school horror comedy looks completely absurd and like a lot of fun. And though The Babysitter is technically a horror movie, it looks like it'll really be a McG movie at heart, with a tongue-in-cheek concept, a well-known soundtrack, and a pretty cast.

The high-school comedy-horror film revolves around a nerdy 12-year old boy, Cole (Judah Lewis), who is in love with his babysitter, Bee (Samara Weaving). When Cole stays up late to spy on Bee and her friends who are in the middle of playing a hot-and-heavy game of spin-the-bottle, his eyes light up with excitement. Things get a little weirder from there when Soft Cell's hit 80s song "Tainted Love" starts playing. Amongst all of the good looking popular kids, is an awkward looking "nerd-type" kid playing with them, looking especially nervous. As Bee goes in for the kiss, all hell breaks loose. The movie also stars Bella Thorne and Robbie Amell.

Things take a violent turn as spin the bottle turns into a stabbing spree with blood splatter that erupts like a fountain from the nerd's head from two stab wounds, which covers one character who starts freaking out about getting a STD and asking the rest of the gang to do the statistical math. The first moment of violence captures the comedic tone of the trailer, which has fun playing with the teen movie stereotypes of good looking, shallow high school students who just happen to worship Satan. Cole is the next victim and the gang prepares to go upstairs to retrieve him.

The trailer gets especially absurd when it is revealed that the gang is videotaping the rituals in an attempt for them to go viral on social media. "People have always done human sacrifice," says one character unimpressed with the idea. "Yeah, but not in America with hot people," retorts the stereotypical, gum-smacking cheerleader portrayed by Bella Thorne, who later gets shot in the breast, wondering aloud who would do such a thing? The chase for Cole appears to be the center piece of The Babysitter and it remains a mystery if the 12-year old will be able to escape from the gang. The dead nerd from before seems to stick around like a nod to Weekend at Bernie's giving one in the gang a high five later in the trailer.

Netflix acquired The Babysitter in December of 2016, a year after McG started filming the project and 2 years before the project was officially announced. Written by Brian Duffield (Insurgent, Jane Got a Gun) and directed by McG (Charlie's Angels, Terminator Salvation), The Babysitter stars Bella Thorne, Samara Weaving, Robbie Amell, Hana Mae Lee, Andrew Bachelor, and Judah Lewis. It makes it debut on Netflix Friday, October 13th. In the meantime, you can check out the hot and bloody trailer and poster for The Babysitter courtesy of Netflix's official YouTube channel below.