The fan-made Back to the Future 4 trailer is setting the Internet on fire. Fans of Back to the Future have been wondering about a possible addition to the franchise for over 25 years and a new movie does not seem to be possible at this time. A Back to the Future Broadway musical has been in the works since 2004 and was just recently postponed, but that's not exactly what most fans are looking for, is it?. What fans are looking for is exactly what this fan-made trailer delivers.

The Back to the Future 4 fan-made trailer uses footage from Michael j. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reprising their iconic roles of Marty McFly and Doc Brown over the past 10 years. Footage from commercials including Toyota, Lego Dimensions, Garbarino, and Jimmy Kimmel Live are creatively edited together in a cohesive manner that almost feels like the real thing. And as the video views continue to climb YouTube views are currently over 1 million for the Smasher created trailer) fans are taking notice. There have been many fan-made trailers for Back to the Future over the years, but this one is just kind of perfect. Sadly (or not), this Back to the Future 4 fan-made trailer seems to be as close as we are going to get to an official 4th movie.

Back to the Future co-writer Bob Gale has previously hinted that Universal would love it if they did another movie. Both Gale and director Robert Zemeckis have stated over the years that they are just simply not interested. And apparently, no additional films can even be talked about without passing through Gale and Zemeckis. The team of Zemeckis and Gale are extremely proud of the original trilogy and feel that an additional film would tarnish the legacy. Though another movie would undoubtedly be a hit, it's extremely refreshing to see the team so protective of the Back to the Future trilogy. Knowing when it is time to stop is a rare concept in Hollywood.

Fan-made trailers are nothing new and have been around for years, but they just keep getting better and better as editing technology becomes more readily available. Some of these trailers are outlandish and definitely not to be taken seriously while some become wildly popular, so popular that there is a subReddit dedicated to fan-made teasers. Throw a beloved franchise like Back to the Future into the mix and you have a fan-made trailer that currently has over 1 million views on YouTube.

The Back to the Future 4 fan-made trailer is proving that there is a demand for more Back to the Future, but as the saying goes: why fix it if it ain't broke? The fan-made trailers can give fans a sense of what could be, but ultimately, there is no story left to tell. Zemeckis and Gale are holding firm. The Back to the Future trilogy is one of the most loved franchises in Hollywood history and has collectively earned nearly $1 billion dollars in box office money worldwide.