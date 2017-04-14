Neon has released the second trailer for their upcoming indie thriller entitled The Bad Batch, the second film from heralded indie filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night). After a critically-acclaimed debut at the Venice Film Festival last fall, where the writer-director won a Special Jury Prize, and subsequent screenings at the Toronto International Film Festival and Fantastic Fest, Neon will release The Bad Batch in theaters this summer. While it may not be a big-budget affair, this low-budget indie seems to have what it takes to become an instant cult classic and a sleeper hit, with a diverse all-star cast.

Neon has debuted this new trailer, which offers new scenes and a glimpse at this crazed ensemble, including a peek at Jim Carrey's Hermit, who is practically unrecognizable. He's seen trudging through the wasteland, wearing sunglasses made out of cardboard. It seems that he's dragging something through the desert, with a dark presence looming behind him. It isn't known how large his role is in The Bad Batch, but he's just one major star in an impressive ensemble.

The highly anticipated follow-up to Ana Lily Amirpour's acclaimed directorial debut, A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night, The Bad Batch follows Arlen (Suki Waterhouse) as she is unceremoniously dumped in a Texas wasteland fenced off from civilized society. While trying to orient her unforgiving environment, she is captured by a savage band of cannibals and quickly realizes she'll have to fight her way through her new reality. As Arlen adjusts to life in 'the bad batch' she discovers that being good or bad mostly depends on who you're standing next to.

The cast also includes Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves, Giovanni Ribisi, Diego Luna, and Yolanda Ross. Following its successful festival run, Neon has given The Bad Batch a June 23 release date, which puts it right in the middle of a competitive summer movie season. The movie will go up against Transformers: The Last Knight, although The Bad Batch won't get a wide release like the Transformers sequel. It will go up against other limited release indies such as Focus Features' drama The Beguiled and Lionsgate's comedy The Big Sick.

Ana Lily Amirpour directs from her own screenplay, with Annapurna Pictures' Megan Ellison producing with Vice Media's Danny Gabai and Sina Sayyah. Annapurna and Vice have previously collaborated on critically-acclaimed indies such as Spring Breakers, The Grandmaster and Her, and it seems possible that The Bad Batch could be the next in a string of beloved independent films. Take a look at the new trailer for The Bad Batch below.