After The Bad Batch debuted at the Toronto Film Festival this past fall, buyers sparked a bidding war for the film that was produced by Megan Ellison's Anapurna Pictures and VICE Media. Today we have the first trailer for The Bad Batch, which will be released by Neon, Tim League's new distribution venture, on June 23. This trailer showcases a dystopian world set within a Texas wasteland that has distanced itself from every aspect of society, with a cast lead by newcomer Suki Waterhouse and Jason Momoa.

The highly anticipated follow-up to Ana Lily Amirpour's acclaimed directorial debut, A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night, The Bad Batch follows Arlen (Suki Waterhouse) as she is unceremoniously dumped in a Texas wasteland fenced off from civilized society. While trying to orient her unforgiving environment, she is captured by a savage band of cannibals and quickly realizes she'll have to fight her way through her new reality. As Arlen adjusts to life in 'the bad batch' she discovers that being good or bad mostly depends on who you're standing next to. The trailer debuted on Neon's YouTube earlier today.

The cast also includes Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves, Giovanni Ribisi, Diego Luna, Jim Carrey and Yolanda Ross. The film had its world premiere last September at the Venice Film Festival, where it won a Special Jury Prize for writer-director Ana Lily Amirpour. It also screened at the Toronto Film Festival and at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas last September, and now fans will be able to see this film on June 23. It seems unlikely that the film will get a wide release that weekend, which would put it up against Paramount's big-budget tentpole sequel Transformers: The Last Knight. It remains to be seen whether the film will also get a VOD release along with a theatrical rollout as well.

While Suki Waterhouse has emerged as a rising star as of late, The Bad Batch marks her first starring role which could launch her career to new heights. She made her feature film debut in Luis Prieto's Pusher in 2012, which was followed by roles in Love, Rosie, the Divergent sequel Insurgent and last year's Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, while playing herself in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie. She has a number of films in post-production, such as Jonathan, alongisde Ansel Elgort and Patricia Clarkson, The Girl Who Invented Kissing with Abbie Cornish and Luke Wilson and Billionaire Boys Club with Kevin Spacey and Taron Egerton.

After writing and directing a number of short films, Ana Lily Amirpour released her breakthrough directorial debut entitled A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night in 2014, making its world premeiere at the Sundance Film Festival. It went on to screen in several festivals throughout the year before debuted in limited release in November 2014. Take a look at the first trailer for The Bad Batch below, as we continue the countdown towards the June 23 release date.