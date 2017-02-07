It has been 14 years since Martin Lawrence and Will Smith teamed up as a couple of cops who have a fondness for not following the rules in Bad Boys II. Sony has been planning to make Bad Boys for Life for quite some time now, which is currently going to be the title of Bad Boys 3. Unfortunately for those who have been eager to see the Bad Boys back on the big screen, the movie was just given another very significant delay.

As recently as December, Will Smith had said that Bad Boys 3 was "very, very close" to getting done. Sony announced the project more than two years ago and there haven't been many firm updates from the studio, just a lot of rumors and the occasional, unexciting update from either Will Smith or Martin Lawrence. Now, a report from the Exhibitor Relations Twitter account claims that Bad Boys 3 has been delayed by ten months. Here is what they had to say about it.

"Sony's Bad Boys For Life is now a holiday vehicle, rolling out November 9, 2018 instead of January 12, 2018. Bad Boys 4 is now TBD."

Not only is Bad Boys for Life getting a hefty delay, but the already announced Bad Boys 4 has been pulled from the schedule entirely. It was fairly bullish for Sony to announce a fourth Bad Boys movie in the first place, seeing as the third one hadn't even started filming. Not only that, but Michael Bay's Bad Boys II wasn't exactly a massive money maker. The movie grossed $273 million worldwide, which sounds like a pretty good number for an action movie on the surface, but with a reported budget of $130 million before marketing costs, that isn't exactly a great return. Still, the nostalgia factor and the return of Will Smith as Mike Lowrey and Martin Lawrence as Marcus Burnett could make Bad Boys 3 a hit.

There is no specific reason for the delay, according to the report from Exhibitor Relations. However, it was recently revealed that Will Smith is being eyed to star as the lead in Disney's live-action Dumbo, which is going to be directed by Tim Burton. Assuming Disney managed to work out the deal with Will Smith, that could be contributing to the new delay on Bad Boys for Life.

For now, we know that Bad Boys 3 is gong to be R-rated and is going to have a "very cool" bad guy. We also know that Michael Bay won't be returning to direct this time around. Instead, it will be Joe Carnahan, who directed The Grey and wrote the most recent draft of the Uncharted movie. For now, we will have to wait until November 9, 2018, to finally see Bad Boys for Life and originally, Bad Boys 4 was scheduled to hit theaters on May 24, 2019. Whether or not we will ever see that happen remains to be seen but for now, despite the delay, Bad Boys 3 is still happening. Just later than fans would probably like.