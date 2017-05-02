Filming has begun on STXfilms' A Bad Moms Christmas, reuniting the dynamic team of Bad Moms, writers/directors Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, producer Suzanne Todd, and executive producers Bill Block and Mark Kamine.

Returning as the stars of A Bad Moms Christmas are the triple threat cast of Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn as Amy, Kiki and Carla. This time around, the bad moms receive a holiday visit from their own mothers, in new roles portrayed by Cheryl Hines (Kiki's mom), with Christine Baranski (Amy's mom) and Susan Sarandon (Carla's mom).

Also starring are returning cast members Jay Hernandez, David Walton and Wanda Sykes, alongside newcomers Peter Gallagher and Justin Hartley, who join these two generations of moms in the chaos of the holiday season.

Director of photography Mitchell Amundsen comes aboard to collaborate with returning members of the Bad Moms behind-the-scenes creative team production designer Marcia Hinds, editor James Thomas, and costume designer Julia Caston.

A Bad Moms Christmas follows our three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. And if creating a more perfect holidays for their families wasn't hard enough, they have to do all of that while hosting and entertaining their own mothers. By the end of the journey, our moms will redefine how to make the holidays special for all and discover a closer relationship with their mothers. Says Adam Fogelson, Chairman of STXfilms.

"Jon and Scott's hilarious premise for A Bad Moms Christmas will not only let fans continue their laugh out loud love affair with Mila, Kristen, and Kathryn's relatable antics, but adding Peter, Justin, Cheryl, Christine and Susan, and the holidays to the equation is more than we could have hoped for as we continue this important franchise for STX Entertainment."

Shot entirely on location in Atlanta, Georgia, STXfilms, will theatrically release A Bad Moms Christmas domestically on November 3, 2017.

