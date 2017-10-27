Kathryn Hahn, Mila Kunis, and Kristen Bell went on the Ellen show to promote the upcoming sequel A Bad Moms Christmas, as well as give out some pretty amazing early Christmas presents to a single mother. In one segment, Ellen's audience members asked the cast of Bad Moms for some parenting advice, which is how they met Ayesha Dixon, a hard-working single mother from Los Angeles. The segment came after some male dancers dressed as Santa Claus went over and performed dances for the women.

Ayesha Dixon shared that she attended Ellen's Mother's Day Show two years ago and thanked the talk show host for changing her life by providing her basic necessities to care for her daughter. Dixon said, "I watch your show and people are pushing their cars to work and there are eight people in an apartment. And for me and my daughter, as long as our bellies are full and I have a roof over my head, it's been just amazing." Ellen then surprised Ms. Dixon by bringing out her mother and praised her for dedicating her life's work to giving back to her community despite personal financial struggles. Dixon works with nonprofit organizations, mostly with seniors, as well as donating her time to other organizations.

Since A Bad Moms Christmas is about mom's helping moms and takes place during Christmastime, Mila Kunis announced that they all had presents for Ayesha Dixon. Ellen DeGeneres and the cast then gave Dixon an amazing gift of 4 Christmas stockings, each stuffed with $25,000 dollars for a grand total of $100,000, courtesy of A Bad Moms Christmas. Kunis then explained why the cast felt so inspired to surprise Dixon.

"Our movie is all about celebrating moms and celebrating how hard it is to be a mom. So we just wanted to help you out a little bit because you deserve it because you're an awesome mom."

The show wasn't all serious though. Before they gave the generous gifts to Ayesha Dixon and before they received their dances, Kathryn Hahn and Mila Kunis revealed that Kristen Bell was breast pumping over a Skype script read. New mother Bell was at home on maternity leave and had Skyped into the meeting, which came just when she was due to feed her baby. Instead of waiting, she just went ahead and pumped milk while doing the script read. Mila Kunis explains.

"So Katherine and I were next to each other... and K-Bell just on a giant screen... and as we were reading the script you see her face just getting closer and closer into the screen. And the rest of her body just keeps on getting out of the screen. Just a giant face and then you hear this (makes realistic pumping noise)."

Kristen Bell responded by stating that she didn't realize that she was on such a loud screen and then apologized and said, "I'm sorry, when you gotta do it, you gotta do it."

A Bad Moms Christmas is the upcoming Christmas comedy movie directed and written by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore and it is a sequel to the 2016's Bad Moms. The movie stars Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn reprising their roles from the first movie, along with Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines, and Susan Sarandon joining the cast. The plot follows Amy, Carla, and Kiki, as they must deal with their own mothers visiting during the holidays. The movie hits theaters on November 1st, 2017. You can check out the videos of the segments below, courtesy of The Ellen Show's official YouTube channel.