Sure, you've seen the tame green band trailer. Now, your favorite moms are back, and they're going beyond raunchy in the latest sneak peek. STX films has launched the brand new red band trailer for A Bad Moms Christmas, in theaters this November! Additionally, we have three new character posters highlighting the Bad Moms' moms and the theatrical one-sheet.

A Bad Moms Christmas follows our three foul mouthed, under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. And if creating a more perfect holiday for their families wasn't hard enough, they have to do all of that while hosting and entertaining their own mothers. By the end of the journey, our moms will redefine how to make the holidays special for all and discover a closer relationship with their mothers.

Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn all return as the original Bad Moms. They join an ensemble cast that includes Jay Hernandez, Cheryl Hines, Peter Gallagher, Justin Hartley, David Walton, with Christine Baranski, and Susan Sarandon. The movie is written and directed by comedy duo Jon Lucas & Scott Moore, who created the first movie. With producer Suzanne Todd along for the ride.

A Bad Moms Christmas was announced shortly after the first became a sleeper hit in the summer of 2016. The new sequel only began shooting in May and had a quick production schedule, being released just a few months later. This sequel is exciting in that it gives us a sneak peek into the lives of the moms, as we get to know their own mothers, with Cheryl Hines perfectly cast as Kiki's mom, Christine Baranski basking in the glow of the holidays as Amy's mom and Susan Sarandon getting to turn her raunchy charm up past 11 as extra-bad mom to the party crazy Carla. This is going to be one explosive mix.

Director of photography Mitchell Amundsen comes aboard to collaborate with returning members of the Bad Moms behind-the-scenes creative team production designer Marcia Hinds, editor James Thomas, and costume designer Julia Caston. Says Adam Fogelson, Chairman of STXfilms.

"Jon and Scott's hilarious premise for A Bad Moms Christmas will not only let fans continue their laugh out loud love affair with Mila, Kristen, and Kathryn's relatable antics, but adding Peter, Justin, Cheryl, Christine and Susan, and the holidays to the equation is more than we could have hoped for as we continue this important franchise for STX Entertainment."

Shot entirely on location in Atlanta, Georgia, STXfilms, will theatrically release A Bad Moms Christmas domestically on November 3, 2017. Ironically enough, Dads feeling left out will be treated to Daddy's Home 2 the following weekend, on November 10, which shows things from the father's point of view, taking on a similar premise. In that comedy sequel, feuding dads Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell will get to reunite with their on-screen fathers over the holidays played by Mel Gibson and John Lithgow respectively. A new Daddy's Home 2 trailer dropped just yesterday. So, if you can't get enough of your parents this holiday season, all you have to do is turn to the multiplex for more mom and dad hijinks.