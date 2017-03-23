Amy Schumer is Barbie no more. The comedian has bailed on her big screen adventure centered around the iconic doll. She cited a scheduling conflict as the reason for her departure. And she made the announcement via Variety, explaining why she was no longer set to take on the blonde in the pink Corvette.

"Sadly, I'm no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts. The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I'm bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen."

Many were shocked when the news first hit that Amy Schumer was playing Barbie in a big screen movie based on Mattel's iconic doll. That is, until the storyline was explained. Then it all made sense. Schumer's Barbie was a factory defect who left the toy word to discover the pain and misery normal women experience in the real world. Sounds uplifting, right?

The Barbie movie was initially supposed to hit theaters this summer. It was delayed once Amy Schumer boarded the project, with a production start date of June 23 for a 2018 summer release. But Schumer is a little too busy to make it happen. Heading into summer, she is needed for the Snatched promotional tour. The Fox comedy co-stars Goldie Hawn, with the blonde pair playing a mother daughter duo who get kidnapped while on vacation in South America. The movie opens in May, a month before Barbie was supposed to shoot.

Schumer is also starring in She Came to Me opposite Steve Carell, which is shooting a little later this year. Sony Pictures needs to keep its June 29, 2018 release Date for Barbie intact, since Mattel already has merchandise in motion for the movie, and a product cycle date that needs to be kept. Moving the production to accommodate Schumer would have put pressure on the other partners involved. A Sony spokesman had this to say.

"We respect and support Amy's decision. We look forward to bringing Barbie to the world and sharing updates on casting and filmmakers soon."

Even after cutting Amy Schumer free, Barbie is in a bit of a time crunch. A director is still needed to sign on. And now Sony is in a desperate search to find an actress that can squeeze into their schedule. The studio was reportedly looking for a female director, but the search hasn't resulted in anyone signing on just yet.

Barbie is described as a comedy in the same vein as Splash, Enchanted and Big. The story finds the main character kicked out of the magical Barbieland from which she hails, and forced to live in our world, and is said to appeal to feminists. Amy Schumer did a polish on the initial script, but it's undecided whether or not that same tone will stay with the comedian no longer attached.