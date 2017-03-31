Warner Bros. dropped quite the bombshell yesterday, when it was announced that Joss Whedon is finalizing his deal to write and direct the studio's new Batgirl movie, which will be part of the studio's DC Extended Universe (DCEU) lineup. This project started development last month, which makes sense, since yesterday's report was the first anyone had heard of a Batgirl movie being in the works at the studio. If a new rumor is to be believed, the director may have already found the actress who will play the title character, while another report claimsthis Batgirl story is based on the New 52 comics.

The casting theory surfaced on Twitter, when a number of users noticed The 100 star Lindsey Morgan had recently tweeted about a movie audition in New York City earlier this month. Then a few days later, she sent out another tweet, revealing she has a "new project on the horizon" that she's "more than ecstatic about." While she didn't specify that she was auditioning to play Barbara Gordon, she retweeted Variety's story about Joss Whedon directing Batgirl, which lead some fans to theorize the project that she may have been referring to could be Batgirl. If this is true, it could mean that Batgirl is coming together much quicker than imagined, although the casting has yet to be confirmed.

Lindsey Morgan also retweeted a number of Twitter users who started this theory, along with articles from other publications that reported on this Batgirl theory, which could either mean it's true, or that she's just playing along. The 27-year-old actress is best known for playing Raven Reyes in The CW's hit fantasy series The 100, which is currently in the midst of its fourth season. She made her feature film debut in the 2011 movie Detention and has also starred in movies such as Disconnected, Chastity Bites, EXTR and the upcoming Lasso, alongside Sean Patrick Flannery.

In related news, Entertainment Weekly reports that Joss Whedon will base this Batgirl character on the New 52 comics reboot version. When that comic debuted in 2011, Barbara Gordon was recovering from the horrific spinal injury she suffered at the hands of The Joker, in the iconic comic book Batman: The Killing Joke, which had confined her to a wheelchair where she became the super-hacker known as Oracle. Several years after that attack, she had regained full mobility after an experimental surgery, but she still remains haunted by her traumatic run-in with The Joker.

EW's sources also claim that this movie adaptation will follow the "harder-edged" stories from the New 52 comics, written by Gail Simone, instead of the writer's more playful 2014 series entitled Batgirl of Burnside, where Barbara was a social-media obsessed student living in a hipster part of Gotham City. The original report also revealed that other characters from Gotham will be surfacing in this movie, although no specific characters were mentioned. Since this is part of the growing DCEU universe, it's possible that Ben Affleck's Batman or Jared Leto's The Joker could surface here. The studio's Gotham City Sirens is also expected to include the Batgirl character, so it's possible that movie may serve as an introduction to the character, before her stand-alone Batgirl movie. Take a look at the tweets from Lindsey Morgan, which may hint that she has been cast as Batgirl.

First NYC audition ✔️First NYC acting class ✔️First NYC blizzard...✔️😳 — lindsey morgan (@linzzmorgan) March 14, 2017

Soo much to be grateful and happy for 🤗🤗🤗🤗HAPPY FRIYAY YALL!! 👍❤️✨ — lindsey morgan (@linzzmorgan) March 17, 2017