If there is one thing that is almost always certain when it comes to the world of DC, it is getting solid animated movies. With the exception of Batman: The Killing Joke, which was a rare misfire. Next up for Warner Bros. is an adaptation of Batman: Gotham by Gaslight, which is an alternate universe story that sees Batman tracking down a serial killer in turn of the century Gotham City. Now, a sneak peek at the animated feature has made its way online.

The 8-minute Batman: Gotham by Gaslight preview is included on the Batman And Harley Quinn Blu-ray/DVD release, but was recently released online by YouTuber Mr. Marbles. The extended preview is a mix of select footage from the animated adaptation, mixed with interviews from producer Bruce Timm, director Mike Carlin and writer James Krieg. As it happens, Krieg really got into the spirit of things and decided to dress up in a Victorian era suit, top hat and all, for his part.

The footage from Batman: Gotham by Gaslight is impressive and looks to be in line with what we've come to expect from the better DC animated movies from Warner Bros. over the years. The original comic was released in 1989 and was written by Brian Augustyn with art courtesy of Hellboy creator Mike Mignola. Gotham by Gaslight is actually one of the first Elseworld stories in the DC Comics universe, meaning that it takes place outside of the main DC Comics continuity and stands on its own. This story was a little controversial at the time, but has since gone on to become a truly beloved Batman storyline. We also get to see a steampunk version of the Dark Knight, which is pretty cool when it's something the character isn't married to for more than one story.

In case you aren't familiar with this unique Batman tale, Gotham by Gaslight takes place In 1889 and begins with Bruce Wayne on a tour of Europe. While on his trip, a series of murders of women take place, with some people suspecting that it is actually Batman who is the murderer. It is soon revealed that none other than Jack the Ripper has come made his way to Gotham City, as the murders resemble those committed by the legendary serial killer. As opposed to the brooding, criminal smashing version of the Caped Crusader, this particular story gives us more of a Sherlock Holmes version of the character, showcasing a lot of his detective skills.

Warner Bros. has yet to announce a release date for Batman: Gotham by Gaslight, nor have they officially announced any of the cast members. However, there is some dialogue featured in this video, so those who really know their voice actors may be able to pick a couple out, but there's no way to be certain until an announcement is made. Be sure to check out the sneak peek of Batman: Gotham by Gaslight for yourself below.