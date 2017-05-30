A looming global catastrophe forces Batman and Nightwing to partner with an unlikely hero in Batman and Harley Quinn, the next entry in the popular series of DC Universe Original Movies. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment, the all-new, feature-length animated film arrives August 15 on Digital and August 29 on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray Deluxe Giftset, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD. The Batman and Harley Quinn trailer debuted last week, which you can see again below in case you missed it, but the studio has also unveiled the Blu-ray artwork and two new photos.

Spawned from an original story by animation icon Bruce Timm, Batman and Harley Quinn will be available in several popular formats as the first Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack ($44.98 SRP) release of a DC Universe Original Movie; Blu-ray Deluxe Giftset ($39.99 SRP), featuring an exclusive Harley Quinn figurine; Blu-ray Combo Pack ($24.98 SRP); DVD ($19.98 SRP); and Digital ($19.99 HD, $14.99 SD). The Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc in 4K with HDR and a Blu-ray disc featuring the film; the Blu-ray Combo Pack features the film in hi-definition; and the DVD features the movie in standard definition. The Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray Combo Pack include a digital version of the film, from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

In Batman and Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy and Jason Woodrue (a.k.a. The Floronic Man) embark on an ecological quest to save the planet, and, unfortunately, eliminate most of humankind along the way. To save humanity, Batman and Nightwing are forced to enlist Harley Quinn to catch Poison Ivy, Harley's BFF and frequent partner-in-crime. But Batman's patience is put to the test by the unpredictable and untrustworthy Harley during the twists and turns the reluctant companions face during their bumpy road trip. The result is a thrill ride of action, adventure and comedy no Batman fan has seen before.

The latest DC animated film features a stellar voice cast led by Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series) reprising his role as the Dark Knight, alongside Melissa Rauch (The Big Bang Theory) making her debut as the irrepressible Harley Quinn. Loren Lester, the voice of Robin in Batman: The Animated Series, returns as Nightwing. Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds) and Kevin Michael Richardson (The Cleveland Show) provide the voices of the villainous duo Poison Ivy & Jason Woodrue/The Floronic Man, respectively. Sam Liu (Batman: The Killing Joke) directed from an original story by Bruce Timm (Batman: The Dark Knight Returns) with a teleplay written by Timm & Jim Krieg (Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox). Co-Producer is Alan Burnett (The Batman). Executive Producers are Sam Register and Bruce Timm. Benjamin Melniker and Michael Uslan are Executive Producers.

Batman and Harley Quinn boasts enhanced content including multiple featurettes and sneak peeks into what is next for the DC Universe. The Harley Effect delves into Harley Quinn's deep history with the fans of the DC Universe. This featurette traces her humble roots from her creators, to those that portray her at Comic book conventions. She is a symbol of strength and beloved by many. Loren Lester: In His Own Voice is a featurette that examines actor Loren Lester's legacy within Batman The Animated Series, Dick Grayson's character, and the popularity that surrounds Lester's interpretation of the Boy Wonder. Fans will also get a behind-the-scenes look at the next entry in the popular series of DC Universe Original Movies, featuring thoughts from the talented filmmakers and voice cast. The bonus features are rounded out with two bonus episodes of Batman: The Animated Series From the DC Vault, "Harley and Ivy" and "Harley's Holiday."

On August 15, Batman and Harley Quinn will be available to own for streaming and download to watch anywhere in high definition and standard definition on favorite devices from select digital retailers including Amazon, CinemaNow, FandangoNow, iTunes, PlayStation, Vudu, Xbox and others. On August 29, "Batman and Harley Quinn" will be made available digitally on Video On Demand services from cable and satellite providers, and on select gaming consoles. Digital movies or TV episodes allow fans to watch a digital version of their movie or TV show anywhere, on their favorite devices. Digital movies or TV episodes are included with the purchase of specially marked Blu-ray discs. With digital, consumers are able to instantly stream and download movies and TV shows to TVs, computers, tablets and smartphones through UltraViolet retail services like CinemaNow, Flixster Video, Vudu and more. For more information on compatible devices and services go to wb.com/digitalmoviefaq. Consult a digital retailer for details and requirements and for a list of digital-compatible devices. The movie has a runtime of 74 minutes, with the Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo costing $44.98, with the Blu-ray Deluxe Giftset priced at $39.99, the Blu-ray Combo priced at $24.98 and the DVD priced at $19.98. In case you missed it last week, take a look at the trailer for Batman and Harley Quinn, along with the Blu-ray artwork and two new photos.