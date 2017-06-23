The Dark Knight is back for a one-night cinematic event with the all-new animated DC Universe original movie, Batman and Harley Quinn on August 14. Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment team with Fathom Events to present nationwide theatrical screenings, including a First Look at Harley Quinn Featurette.

Following successful big screen presentations of Batman: The Killing Joke and Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders in 2016, Warner Bros. Studios, DC Entertainment and Fathom Events are proud to announce a special, one-night cinema event for the latest DC Universe Original Movie, Batman and Harley Quinn, on August 14, 2017 in movie theaters nationwide.

One night prior to the Digital release and 15 days in advance of its arrival on Blu-ray and DVD, Batman and Harley Quinn will screen Monday, August 14 at 7:30 p.m. local time. In addition to seeing the film, audiences at the one-night screening will be the first to experience an exclusive featurette spotlighting the film's star character, Harley Quinn.

Tickets for Batman and Harley Quinn can be purchased beginning Friday, June 30, 2017 online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in select movie theaters through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). A complete list of theater locations will be available June 30 on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation from an original story spawned by animation icon Bruce Timm, Batman and Harley Quinn finds Poison Ivy and Jason Woodrue (a.k.a. The Floronic Man) embarking on an ecological quest to save the planet, and, unfortunately, eliminate most of humankind along the way. To save humanity, Batman and Nightwing are forced to enlist Harley Quinn to catch Poison Ivy, Harley's BFF and frequent partner-in-crime. But Batman's patience is put to the test by the unpredictable and untrustworthy Harley during the twists and turns the reluctant companions face during their bumpy road trip. The result is a thrill ride of action, adventure and comedy no Batman fan has seen before. Said Mary Ellen Thomas, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Vice President, Family and Animation Marketing.

"Fans of DC Universe Original Movies are a devoted legion, and never was that so evident than with the enthusiastic embracing of our 'Batman: The Killing Joke' Fathom Events presentation. Audiences nationwide turned the screenings into true interactive experiences, and we believe 'Batman and Harley Quinn' will inspire a similar night of celebration."

The film boasts a stellar voice cast topped by The Big Bang Theory star Melissa Rauch in her first turn as the irrepressible Harley Quinn. The fan favorite voices of Batman: The Animated Series - Kevin Conroy as Batman, Loren Lester as Nightwing - take the protagonist leads, while Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds) and Kevin Michael Richardson (The Cleveland Show) provide the voices of the villainous duo of Poison Ivy & Jason Woodrue, respectively.

Sam Liu (Batman: The Killing Joke) directed the film from an original story by Bruce Timm (Batman: The Dark Knight Returns) with a teleplay written by Timm & Jim Krieg (Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox). Co-Producer is Alan Burnett (The Batman). Executive Producers are Sam Register and Bruce Timm. Benjamin Melniker and Michael Uslan are Executive Producers. Fathom Events VP of Studio Relations Tom Lucas said.

"Seeing 'Batman and Harley Quinn' on the big screen and among fellow fans is truly the best way to experience it. There's only one opportunity to do this and it's on August 14. On that night, we're expecting audiences to pack theater auditoriums just like they did for 'Batman: The Killing Joke.'"

Fathom Events is recognized as the leading domestic distributor of event cinema with participating affiliate theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters.