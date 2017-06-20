At long last, what many consider to be the greatest Batman movie ever made is coming to Blu-ray. That's right! Warner Bros. has officially announced that a 1080p HD remaster of Batman: Mask of the Phantasm will be released next month. Previously, the very beloved animated feature had only been available on DVD, but now those who herald this movie as a truly great piece of Batman cinema can own it and watch it in a much better presentation than previously available.

Warner Archive made the announcement that Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, after quite a long period of time of fans requesting it, will be hitting shelves on Blu-ray next month. The new remaster will include versions with both the original theatrical 16x9 aspect ratio (1.78:1) and a version with an open matte 4x3 (1.37:1) aspect ratio. And, for those who really want to do a deep dive on the HD remaster, a newly updated version of the theatrical trailer is also being included on the Blu-ray.

In case you need a little refresher, or you just want to get a little excited about the prospect of watching the movie in HD, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm has Gotham City's most feared gangsters being systematically eliminated, the Caped Crusader is blamed. But prowling the Gotham night is a shadowy new villain, the Phantasm, a sinister figure with some link to Batman's past. Can the Dark Knight elude the police, capture the Phantasm and clear his own name? Unmasking the Phantasm is just one of the twists in this dazzling animated feature. Discover revelations about Batman's past, his archrival the Joker and Batman's most grueling battle ever, the choice between his love for a beautiful woman and his vow to be the defender of right.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm was given a theatrical release in 1993. It only made $5 million, but that hasn't stopped it from becoming a true fan-favorite over the years. The movie was done within the world of Batman: The Animated Series, which many consider to this day to be the definitive adaptation of Batman beyond the comics. So, with that, we get all of the great bells and whistles such as Kevin Conroy as Batman, Mark Hamill as the Joker and quite possibly one of the best versions of the Batmobile ever. This movie also did something pretty amazing, in that, they created an entirely new, very compelling villain just for this movie, as opposed to dipping into Batman's very large and impressive rogue's gallery, which would have been the easy thing to do.

Nearly 25 years later, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm carries 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, which is pretty impressive for a movie based on a "kids" TV show. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. has yet to announce a specific release date for the Blu-ray release, but that information should be coming very soon. Get those Amazon pre-orders ready, everyone. In the meantime, you can check out the Blu-ray box art for the upcoming release of Batman: Mask of the Phantasm for yourself below.