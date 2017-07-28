There is good news and bad news floating around when it comes to The Batman. The movie is confirmed to be part of the DC Extended Universe moving forward with director Matt Reeves. Ben Affleck also reaffirmed during San Diego Comic-Con that he is indeed going to suit up as the Dark Knight in the movie. So what about Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke? His involvement is much less certain. Now the actor has cast yet a little more doubt that he is going to be part of this new version of The Batman.

Joe Manganiello recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and the subject of his role as Deathstroke in The Batman came up. He revealed that he does know what is going on, but he simply can't say anything about it right now. Though, his response seems to be airing on the negative side. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I don't. Well, I do but nothing that I can share. I know everything but I can't say any of it."

The Batman got a major shot in the arm when Ben Affleck posted a video last year showcasing Deathstroke test footage, which confirmed he was going to be the main villain in the movie. It was later confirmed that Joe Manganiello is, or maybe was, the actor tapped to play the part. When pressed about when we may be able to find out whether or not Deathstroke is still going to be in The Batman, he gave another answer that wasn't overly reassuring.

"It's not up to me. That's a good question for Warner Bros. and D.C."

Several versions of the solo Batman movie were worked on when Ben Affleck was still planning on directing it. However, when Matt Reeves came in everything changed. He recently revealed that he is starting from scratch, so he has absolutely no obligation to include Deathstroke in his version. Not only that, but Reeves has said that his version is going to be more of a noir take on the character that is going to be influenced by Alfred Hitchcock. That sounds like the wrong kind of movie for Deathstroke.

Even if Joe Manganiello doesn't appear as Deathstroke in The Batman, he isn't totally screwed. The DCEU has a lot of upcoming movies and Deathstroke could fit into some of them. Maybe Suicide Squad 2? Fans seemed really into the idea, so Warner Bros. doesn't need to scrap the casting altogether even if Matt Reeves doesn't want to use the character in his movie. For now, we have to wait until the new vision for The Batman is revealed. Since the movie doesn't even have a release date yet and will be starting from scratch, it could be a little while before we hear anything concrete.