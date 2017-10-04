The sad Affleck meme is taking on a whole new meaning now that Ben Affleck has come out and agreed with a lot of the harsh criticism that Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice faced upon its release last year. Deep down when Simon and Garfunkel's "The Sounds of Silence" played, Ben Affleck's sadness as he stared into space may have been agreeing with the critics the entire time, knowing that they were promoting something that was less than stellar and haphazardly thrown together like a bunch of writers playing pin the tail on the donkey, but with scenes of Batman v Superman instead.

Ben Affleck recently sat down with Empire Magazine to promote the upcoming Justice League movie and he revealed that he agreed with a lot of the criticism of Batman v Superman. Most of the criticism that plagued the movie was that it was too dark, too dreary, and just not how fans wanted to see two of the biggest superheroes of all time. Affleck had this to say.

"I can understand people saying Batman v Superman was too dark, or this was outside the tone of what I'm used to seeing with a Batman story, and I think that's a fair criticism."

The actor went on to say that Justice League was already set and scripted before Batman v Superman, though Affleck failed to mention all of the script changes that have gone on over the last few months.

Overall, Ben Affleck seemed pretty excited to talk about Justice League and the DCEU, but that could just be because he sees the end is near. Talk of Affleck continuing to play Batman in Matt Reeves' The Batman has gone to a whisper and many believe that the actor will exit the project after the promotional tour for Justice League is over. Affleck went from writing and directing The Batman to just starring in it over the course of a year. Matt Reeves is now directing and has thrown Affleck's script in the garbage to start fresh.

It has been long rumored that Ben Affleck was incredibly unhappy about the reception of Batman v Superman, after still having the failure of Daredevil fresh in his mind. But, this doesn't seem to be Ben Affleck's fault at all. It is really starting to become apparent that Warner Bros. and the DCEU are throwing things against the wall to see what sticks. One day the DCEU movies are not going to be interconnected anymore, the next day they are 100% confirmed to be connected to each other.

Whatever is going on behind the scenes over at Warner Bros. and the DCEU is certainly not the fault of Ben Affleck or any of the actors in their movies. It's totally fair for Affleck to come out and say that he agrees with the criticism about Batman v Superman. Let's just hope that Justice League doesn't suffer the same fate. You can check out the rest of the interview with Ben Affleck via Empire.