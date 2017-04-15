While last year's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice wasn't exactly a critical success, the film did fare well at the box office ($873.2 million worldwide), while introducing Ben Affleck's Batman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman into the DCEU. This summer, Gal Gadot will bring her Themyscira princess back to the big screen in the stand alone adventure Wonder Woman, which hits theaters on June 2. While promoting the upcoming movie, the actress revealed that she had a secret weapon that helped her prepare for her Batman v Superman audition, which obviously worked, while her Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins explained why the actress is the perfect choice for Diana of Themyscira.

W Magazine recently published a new profile on the actress, who says she didn't even want to get into acting after being crowned Miss Israel in 2004, when a producer approached her for the Bond girl role in Quantum of Solace that went to Olga Kurylenko. Eventually she did get into acting, getting cast as Gisele in 2009's Fast & Furious, a role she reprised in Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6 and Furious 7. The actress revealed that she didn't even known she was auditioning for the Wonder Woman role, while also teasing what helped get her through that audition.

"When I auditioned for Batman v Superman, I didn't know it was for Wonder Woman. The director, Zack Snyder, asked me to do a camera test. That was torture. They were looking at six or seven girls, and we were all in separate trailers and were told to stay inside until they called us. Waiting is my enemy Number One, and I was losing my mind. So, I decided to put on Beyonce. Who runs the world? Girls! I just started to dance, and I let my anxiety go. Thank you, Beyonce!"

After she was cast, many fanboys commented on Gal Gadot's breast size, with many claiming that she wasn't "top-heavy" enough to take on the Wonder Woman role. However, when Batman v Superman hit theaters last spring, her performance was universally praised, with many critics singling out her performance as one of the few high points in the movie. Director Patty Jenkins revealed why she thinks Gal Gadot is the perfect actress to play Wonder Woman.

"You couldn't have invented a more perfect ­Wonder Woman than Gal. It sounds strange, but Gal is so clean, so pure, but it's not for lack of wisdom or information. Like Wonder Woman, she is beautiful, kind, and strong. It's a choice to stay so spiritually clean. Gal instinctively understands that choice."

After Wonder Woman hits theaters on June 2, Gal Gadot will return just a few months later in Justice League, hitting theaters November 17. The actress will be joined by Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash} and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. Warner Bros. also has a currently-untitled Justice League sequel set for release on June 14, 2019.