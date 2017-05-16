Batman V Superman gets a fan-made Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 style opening and it surprisingly works far better than you're thinking right now. DC's Batman V Superman and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy could not be further apart from each other in more ways than just box office earnings. One is dark and takes itself very seriously while the other is light and doesn't take itself very seriously at all (guess which one is which), so this is where the interweb steps in to put everything in perspective for us.

Twitter user Chandler Balli decided that he needed to make someone's dream come true, though we're not sure anyone ever really dreamt of this, but here it is anyway. Balli took to his Twitter page to share his version of a Batman fight from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice set to the song "Mr. Blue Sky" by Electric Light Orchestra, just like the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. And you know what? It works. It also unintentionally (or ironically) highlights just how violent Batman V Superman is, which this author did not notice at the time (maybe said author fell asleep during the movie...)

While Batman is brutalizing foes, the 70's mellow rock of "Mr. Blue Sky" is dulling the edges, almost transforming the fight into a violent ballet dance between good and evil. Balli even went so far as to add Guardians style credits over the fight to add to the authenticity. In fact, the only element that is missing is a baby Groot or Alfred plugging in the stereo and dancing while all of the carnage is going on, taking your eyes away from the violence. Mr. Balli posted his mash-up on Sunday and is already seeing clones of his work of viral art, but make no mistake people. This right here is the OG Batman Vs. Superman vs. Guardians of the Galaxy 2, no posers here.

In all seriousness, the video is absurd fun. It's a break from daily life to have a laugh and when thought of that way it's a success. Much like the 8-bit (though it looks 16-bit) trailer for The Last Jedi is great and has even gotten the stamp of approval from director Rian Anderson who praised the creativity of the fan-made video. The fan-made trailer for Back to the Future 4 is another one that comes to mind as showcasing creativity while simultaneously highlighting the demand for further Back to the Future movies.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is currently still number one at the box office and may be well on to its way of earning over a $1 billion at the global box office, which would be the 5th movie for Marvel to break $1 billion. Meanwhile DC is prepping Justice League for the official release in November and director Zack Snyder might possibly be looking into changing the soundtrack after watching Balli's video. Check out all 3 minutes of Batman vs. Guardians courtesy of Balli.