The world lost an absolute legend earlier this year when Adam West passed away at the age of 88. He had a long, storied career in Hollywood, but he will forever be remembered as TV's Batman from the 60s TV series. Fans of Adam West are going to get one last chance to see him as the "Bright Knight" as he had completed work on one final movie, Batman Vs. Two-Face. So, when will you be able to see Adam West's final Batman movie? Just in time for Halloween.

As revealed by a product listing on Best Buy's website, the Blu-ray/DVD release of Batman vs. Two-Face is scheduled for October 17. Warner Bros. is also planning on doing a digital release for the movie and those usually come out about a week before the physical release, so fans can expect to possibly see this final Adam West Batman performance in early October. The Best Buy listing also reveals the box art for Batman vs. Two-Face, which has Batman leaping heroically toward Two-Face, who is front-and-center on the box, with Catwoman and Robin flanking from the sides.

Warner Bros. found a pretty creative way to revive the 1960s version of Batman, which has had something of a resurgence in popularity in recent years even prior to the passing of Adam West. Instead of trying to do it in live-action, they decided to make some animated features and use the original actors in voice roles to make it feel authentic. This started with 2016's Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, which was received very well by both fans and critics alike. Just as they did in that movie, Burt Ward will be back as Robin and Julie Newmar will reprise her role as Catwoman in Batman vs. Two-Face.

Even though the 60s Batman TV series featured a bunch of the Caped Crusader's rogues gallery of villains, including Mr. Freeze, Penguin and Joker, but interestingly enough, Adam West never faced off against Harvey Dent/Two-Face in the show. So that makes Batman vs. Two-Face all the more special, outside of the fact that it will be Adam West's last time playing the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. Plus, William Shatner is providing the voice of Two-Face in this adaptation, which seems very fitting.

Aside from the digital and Blu-ray/DVD release, Warner Bros. will almost certainly be giving Batman vs. Two-Face some sort of theatrical release, but no details on that have been revealed at this time. Given the success that they had with the theatrical release of Batman: The Killing Joke, despite the very mixed reactions to the movie itself, they could do very well with Batman vs. Two-Face, not to mention that it will be nice for Adam West fans to get to say goodbye to him on the big screen. You can check out the box art for Batman Vs. Two-Face for yourself below.