Even though Adam West passed away earlier this year, we are still going to be treated to one final performance from him as Batman. The late actor finished work on the upcoming animated feature Batman vs. Two-Face prior to his passing and the movie is set to arrive on home video October 17. Now, the very first trailer for the movie has arrived online, giving us our first look at Adam West's final Batman movie.

IGN debuted the first trailer for Batman Vs. Two-Face, which will once again bring back the core cast from the 1960s Batman TV series. Joining Adam West's Batman will be Burt Ward as Robin, Julie Newmar as Catwoman and Star Trek alum William Shatner as Two-Face. The group previously reunited for Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, which was received very well by fans and critics alike. The 1960s version of Batman has had something of a resurgence in popularity in recent years, even prior to the passing of Adam West. So the fact that Warner Bros. found a way to revive it via these animated movies is a real treat for fans. It's just a shame that this is going to be the last one.

The trailer opens in pretty epic fashion, with Dr. Hugo Strange experimenting on quite a few famous Batman villains, which leads to Harvey Dent getting his face burned horribly, giving us a peek at Two-Face's origin story in this particular version. We then get an action-packed montage full of one-liners from Adam West, which was a staple of the Batman TV series. It is also revealed that quite a few Batman villains are going to be joining the party for Batman vs. Two-Face, including Penguin, Riddler and Joker.

The 60s Batman TV series featured a bunch of the Caped Crusader's rogues gallery of villains, including Mr. Freeze, Penguin and Joker, and a slew of others over its run. Despite the fact that Two-Face is one of his better-known villains these days, Adam West never faced off against Harvey Dent/Two-Face in the show. So that makes Batman vs. Two-Face all the more special, even beyond the fact that it will be Adam West's last time playing the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Currently, Warner Bros. only has announced a digital and Blu-ray/DVD release for Batman vs. Two-Face. However, they typically do a limited theatrical run for these movies and, given how special this one is for Adam West fans and Batman fans in general, it seems almost certain that they will announce some sort of theatrical release. Warner Bros. has also had quite a bit of luck with these releases from a financial standpoint, with Batman: The Killing Joke doing particularly well. It would honestly be surprising if they didn't do at least a one-night-only event of some kind. Be sure to check out the first trailer for Batman vs. Two-Face for yourself below.